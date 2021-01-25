Everything you need to know about Ipswich Town v Sunderland
Ipswich Town host promotion rivals Sunderland at Portman Road tomorrow night - here's everything you need to know about the game.
When & where
Town host Sunderland on Tuesday, January 26th, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.
How to watch
As well as being live on Sky (programme starts at 7.30pm), season ticket holders can watch the game on iFollow.
Non-season ticket holders cannot purchase an iFollow match pass due to broadcast regulations.
But, for those who do not have Sky Sports or a season ticket at the club, a NOW TV day pass for is available for £9.99.
The day pass will provide access to Town's game with Sunderland plus 24 hours of Sky Sports coverage from when the pass is activated.
Meanwhile, season ticket holders who have been using iFollow regularly this season, just need to login as you normally would to watch the game and click ‘Next Match’ under the iFollow tab and then click ‘Watch now’. You’ll be able to do this approximately an hour before kick-off.
Audio match passes are available to purchase for £2.50 which includes BBC Radio Suffolk's commentary.
Town's ticket office team will be on hand to assist supporters from 6.30pm until half-time. They can be reached on 03330 05 05 03 or via mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.
Referee and assistants
The game will be refereed by Charles Breakspear, who's been the man in the middle for 20 League One, Two, EFL Cup and Trophy games this season.
He's dished out 77 yellow cards and four reds in those games, including five cautions in Town's 2-0 Trophy win over Gillingham in October.
His assistants will be Leigh Crowhurst and Abbas Khan, and the fourth official is John Busby.
League positions
After their defeat to Peterborough on Saturday, Town are down to ninth in the League One table, two points off the top six.
They still have at least one game in hand on all the sides above them, apart from Doncaster.
Sunderland, meanwhile, who beat Shrewsbury 1-0 at the weekend, are up to seventh, a point above Town.
Form
Town have won three and lost three of their last six, including three home defeats in their last four.
Sunderland are in better form, having won three, drawn two and lost just one of their last six.
Betting
Sunderland are the favourites to win the game, with odds of 6/5 at many bookies, according to Oddschecker.
A draw is 23/10, while you can get 13/5 on a Town win if you fancy the upset.