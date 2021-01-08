Video
Everything you need to know about Ipswich Town v Swindon
Ipswich Town finally return to action with a League One clash against Swindon Town tomorrow night. Here's everything you need to know about the game...
When and where
Town will play their first game since December 15 - a 2-1 win against Burton Albion - tomorrow with a match against the Robins at Portman Road.
The game kicks off at 5.30pm, and will be held behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
How to watch
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Season ticket holders who don't have Sky will be able to watch via iFollow, but the game will not be available to buy on iFollow for non-season holders due to broadcast regulations.
If you're a season ticket holder and want to watch, login as you normally would to watch the game and click ‘Next Match’ under the iFollow tab and then click ‘Watch now’. You’ll be able to do this approximately an hour before kick-off.
Town's ticket office team will be on hand to assist supporters from 4.15pm until 6.15pm. They can be reached on 03330 05 05 03 or via mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.
Non-season ticket holders can still watch the game by buying a NowTV day pass for £9.99, which provides access to Sky Sports channels for 24 hours.
Referee and match officials
The game will be refereed by Sebastian Stockbridge. He's overseen 15 games across Leagues One and Two, the EFL Trophy and the EFL Cup this season, handing out 51 yellow and two red cards.
His assistants will be Stuart Butler and Michael Chard, with Christopher Sarginson serving as the fourth official.
League positions
Despite not having played for so long, Town enter this match seventh in League One, level on points with the two sides above them, Charlton and Peterborough.
Swindon, however, are in serious trouble. They're second from bottom of the table, despite having played two games more than Town, with just 17 points from 20 matches.
Form
Before their enforced break, Town were struggling, having won two, drawn one and lost three of their last six games.
That's still much better form than the Robins though, who only have a solitary point - a creditable 2-2 draw with Charlton - to show from their last half-dozen matches.
Betting
Ipswich are the overwhelming favourites to win the match, at 19/20 with many bookies, according to Oddschecker.
You can get 14/5 on the draw, or 33/10 on a Swindon upset.
