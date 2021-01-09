News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Matchday Live: Town return after 25 days away with televised clash against Swindon

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:00 PM January 9, 2021    Updated: 1:15 PM January 9, 2021
Ipswich Town take on Swindon Town this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Swindon Town this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are back in action this evening when they take on Swindon Town.

The game is televised live on Sky Sports and kicks of at 5.30pm, but you can also follow the game right here.

It's the first time Ipswich have played since they beat Burton 2-1 at Portman Road on December 15, with their last four games postponed due to coronavirus.

Paul Lambert's men begin the day in seventh place in League One and take on a side currently sitting 23rd.

Follow it all right here with us.


Football
Ipswich News

