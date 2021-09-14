Matchday Live: Morsy makes debut as 'strong' Town side face West Ham's kids

Published: 5:30 PM September 14, 2021

Sam Morsy will make his Ipswich Town debut against West Ham United this evening - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town begin their Papa John's Trophy campaign this evening when West Ham's Under 21s visit Portman Road.

Tonight's game will see an Ipswich debut for new signing Sam Morsy, who is likely to captain the side having signed from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day.

He is suspended for the next two league games but is eligible to play in the EFL Trophy, with Tom Carroll potentially partnering him in midfield.

Manager Paul Cook has said he will field a 'strong' side tonight as the Blues continue their search for their first win of the season, but changes are still likely.

You can follow the game live with us right here.



