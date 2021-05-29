News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch our special film on the anniversary of Ipswich Town's Wembley win in 2000

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM May 29, 2021   
Ipswich Town won at Wembley 21 years ago today

Ipswich Town won at Wembley 21 years ago today

Today marks 21 years since Ipswich Town's play-off final success against Barnsley at Wembley in 2000.

In what remains the highlight of a generation's time supporting the Blues, George Burley's men finally made it over the hump after three-successive play-off disappointments.

The semi-final victory over Bolton will live with those present forever, while the final itself against Barnsley was the culmination of Burley's five years in charge.

Our special film celebrates the achievement of that side with the story is told by those who made it happen, including David Sheepshanks, Burley, Marcus Stewart, David Johnson, Tony Mowbray, Kieron Dyer and James Scowcroft.

You can watch the film below.

