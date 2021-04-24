Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon

Published: 6:07 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 7:19 PM April 24, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

David Cornell

This was just the Welshman’s seventh league appearance for the club and his first since the loss to Swindon in January. He started it superbly, saving Luke O’Neill’s long-range shot and then keeping out Joe Pigott’s penalty with his legs. His second half started well, too, as he dived in at Ayoub Assal’s feet to claim the ball in a dangerous situation. His next job was to save Pigott’s free-kick to his right, with the only knock on his performance maybe being a couple of corners where he got stuck in traffic. 8

Ipswich keeper David Cornell saves a Joe Pigott penalty. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Kane Vincent-Young

Another 90 minutes completed for the right-back, who had some good moments on the ball where he showed signs of being the player he was before being robbed of more than a season by injury. The end product wasn’t always there and it didn’t happen in threatening areas all that often, but this was promising enough. 5

Luke Woolfenden

The defender’s game started excellently as he threw himself in to make a huge block on George Dobson’s thundering shot, but the Ipswich defence struggled throughout the opening 45 minutes (and beyond) as they sat off Wimbledon and gave them far too much room to work. Pigott was a handful all afternoon. 4

Mark McGuinness

Like Woolfenden, the loanee made a good block early on but much of this game was a struggle for him as he was pulled out of position, committed too easily and found Pigott difficult to handle. He gave away the penalty with an unnecessary tug on the shirt but was fortunate to see Cornell get him out of trouble. 3

Stephen Ward

The Irishman was busy early on as Wimbledon pressure came down his flank, with too many crosses allowed into the box as he stood off his man and gave him space. He did well to stop Pigott from turning the rebound from his own penalty into the net and improve as the game went on. 4

Flynn Downes

A quiet afternoon for the midfielder, who didn’t have the same energy we’ve been used to and gave away balls in sloppy positions. He has the ability to be Town’s best player but, after a season halted twice through injury, he could probably do with the summer coming soon. 4

Andre Dozzell's whipped free-kick glanced off a defender's head, evaded AFC Wimbledon keeper Nik Tzanev and hit the top of the bar. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Andre Dozzell

Paul Cook has twice praised the academy product this week and the midfielder showed glimpses of why, switching the play as Cook wanted on a number of occasions and clipping balls over the top for Bishop. Sadly, his team-mate was often offside. He was replaced in the second half. 4

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder, back in the side after illness, had some bright moments in this game as he looked to link up with Oli Hawkins in attack, but wasn’t able to test the opposition goalkeeper. Replaced after the hour mark. 4

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was Town’s best player at Northampton on Tuesday but didn’t hit those heights today, with very few moments where he looked like he could make an impact in the final third. His set-pieces were simply woeful. 3

Keanan Bennetts

Perhaps lucky to have kept his place following a poor display at Northampton, starting on the right wing and then moving into a central striking role alongside Oli Hawkins. Put Town’s best chance of the first-half harmlessly wide from outside the box and generally struggled to make an impact on the game, largely due to how loose he was in possession and some unusual decision making. Replaced at the break. 3

Oli Hawkins heads forwards. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Oli Hawkins

A first start since the win over Burton in December for the big striker, who won a couple of decent flick-ons and brought team-mates into play with decent touches during his 68 minutes on the field. He didn’t threaten the goal, though, with his biggest contribution being some big headers defending set-pieces. Cook described his display as honest, which is probably fair. 4

Armando Dobra (for Bennetts, 46)

Came on after the break and injected a little bit of life into the Ipswich side, which earned praise from Cook after the game. Had a shot saved, won the ball back on a number of occasions and thumped a cross through the box which an Ipswich body couldn’t get on the end of. Surely now he will start at Swindon next weekend. 6

Cole Skuse (for Bishop, 63)

The veteran came off the bench in the second period and moved the ball around well enough during his 30 minutes on the field. 4

Aaron Drinan (for Hawkins, 68)

A little over 20 minutes for the Irishman here, in which he didn’t threaten the Wimbledon goal. 4

Kayden Jackson (for Dozzell, 77)

Had a shot saved soon after coming on, but that’s as good as it got. 4