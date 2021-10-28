Ipswich Town 7-1 Winslow United: Young Blues make easy progress in FA Youth Cup

Published: 8:52 PM October 28, 2021

Ipswich Town’s Under 18s moved comfortably through to the second round of the FA Youth Cup as they saw off Winslow United 7-1 at Portman Road.

The Blues, who made the semi-finals of last season’s competition before their impressive run ended at the hands of Liverpool, ultimately ran out comfortable winners as they saw off a young side whose first-team play in the 10th-tier of English football.

They had to work hard to get on top, though, even though they did take the lead through Ashley Boatswain on 18 minutes. The visitors, backed by vocal support, were on level terms just a few seconds later through Curtis Brown, shocking a home side who surely thought their opening goal would set them on their way to a comfortable win.

Tyrese Osbourne celebrates his goal with his team-mates - Credit: Ross Halls

Adem Atay’s men did soon assert their dominance, though, as Tyrese Osbourne, Jack Manly’s strike and Tawanda Chirewa’s low shot put the Blues 4-1 up at the break.

Boatswain’s second of the game, just seconds into the second-half, truly killed the game off before Chirewa’s second made it 6-1, and Manly also doubled his own personal tally as the Blues made easy progress.

Atay named a side including a number of familiar faces, including Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa, who have all been involved with Paul Cook’s first-team this season. There was also a start for Jack Manly, the most recent youngster to sign a professional contract, while Cook’s son, Connor, made the bench before stepping off it for the final 15 minutes.

Chirewa and Osbourne both fired early efforts off target, after the hosts had soaked up a little visiting pressure, which saw Kayode Akinjiola and Curtis Brown both get shots off but fail to test Ipswich goalkeeper Lewis Ridd.

Tyrese Osbourne celebrates his goal against Winslow United - Credit: Ross Halls

Osbourne then saw an effort deflected over, as he connected with Harry Barbrook’s cross. Town should then have really taken the lead from the resulting corner, as Osbourne saw an initial close-range effort saved by Marc Weltenius before Ashley Boatswain pushed his shot over the top with the goal gapoing and the keeper still sprawling on the ground.

Winslow were proving stubborn, backed by vocal support, but their defence was soon breached as a ball into Osbourne allowed the attacker to square for Boatswain, who made amends for his earlier error by finishing well into the back of the net.

But Town switched off, soon after taking the lead, and were quickly punished as the visitors equalised through Brown, who wriggled away from the Ipswich defence before sliding past Lewis Ridd.

Jack Manly celebrates his goal against Winslow United - Credit: Ross Halls

The goals kept coming, though. Just seconds later, Town were ahead again a through Osbourne, who finished low after Finley Barbrook’s pass had inadvertently found its way through to the Ipswich attacker.

Town’s third soon followed, as Manly fired home from the edge of the area for a goal which seemed to kill of stubborn Winslow’s threat.

Goal four certainly did, as Finley Barbrook’s ball back into danger was turned home coolly by Tawanda Chirewa, before Archie Henderson tested Ridd with a driven effort which the Ipswich goalkeeper watched into his arms at the near post.

Town were straight on the front foot at the start of the second period, as Boatswain finished from close range as he followed up Chirewa’s spilled shot, before Finley Barbrook dragged a shot wide.

Tyrese Osbourne celebrates with Ashley Boatswain against Winslow United - Credit: Ross Halls

The Blues continued to press, though, with Manly missing out at the near post and Weltenius making another excellent save to stop Chirewa, after Humphreys was withdrawn. The keeper was at it again, making another excellent stop on 62 minutes before undeservedly seeing the rebound fall to Chirewa to tap home.

Brown then forced a good save from Ridd, as Winslow maintained a threat, before the same player cleverly took a quick free-kick, forcing the Town keeper to scramble across goal and palm away.

Cook came on for the final 15 minutes, with his side 6-1 up, and it was soon seven as Manly added his second of the night to complete the scoring.

Tawanda Chirewa celebrates his second goal against Winslow United - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town: Ridd, Stephenson, H.Barbrook, Humphreys (Knock, 57), Bradshaw, Armin (C), F. Barbrook, Manly, Boatswain, Chirewa, Osbourne (Kieran, 63).

Subs: Cousens, Callum, Cook, Moodie, Steele

Winslow United: Weltenius, Henderson, Hall, Ali, Lawer, Gale, Brown, Iannelli, Ashaolu, Akinjiola, Knight.

Subs: Atat, Lawrence, Mayer, Mbugua, Tamplin, Young, Plumbridge.