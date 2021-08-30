Biggs bags winner as Tractor Girls stay perfect

Published: 10:29 AM August 30, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM August 30, 2021

Substitute Maddie Biggs netted the only goal of the game as Ipswich Town made it four successive wins with a narrow 1-0 victory over Cardiff City at the Goldstar Ground yesterday.

Cardiff started by far the brighter of the two sides and put the Blues under pressure in the early stages of the game.



Despite struggling to gain a foothold, Town looked a threat on the counter-attack through Anna Grey and Sophie Peskett.

The visitors had the first chance of the game as Ellie Sargent got in behind Town's backline, but Sarah Quantrill was equal to the subsequent shot.

Cardiff began to grow in confidence and created more chances before Sargent was once again denied by the brave goalkeeping of Quantrill.

Eloise King celebrates at full-time - Credit: Ross Halls



Town's best chance of the half came through Grey as the winger raced through on goal but unfortunately, she dragged her shot wide under pressure.



Minutes later, Grey was at the forefront again as she skipped away from her marker before delivering the ball for Eloise King, but the latter stabbed just wide.

The Tractor Girls began to improve after the break and went close just five minutes after the restart as Peskett's cross found Natasha Thomas but after seizing on a spill from Laura O'Sullivan, the Town forward fired wide.

Town continued to grow into the game and finally found a breakthrough with 18 minutes to go as substitute Biggs latched on to an outstanding ball from Bonnie Horwood and slotted past O'Sullivan to put the Blues ahead and send the 301-strong crowd into raptures.

301 fans cheered on the Tractor Girls - Credit: Ross Halls

Biggs almost turned provider moments later but after holding the ball up and teeing up King, she blazed just over.

Biggs was at the heart of the action again just a minute later as Peskett sent her through one-on-one but was denied an almost certain goal by an excellent stop from Welsh international O'Sullivan.



The Cardiff stopper was soon called into action to deny Biggs again nine minutes from time as her excellent tip over the bar denied the Town forward a stunning second goal after a dipping volley.

Maddie Biggs in action during the Blues win over Cardiff City - Credit: Ross Halls

As the game entered its final stages a moment of controversy struck as Peskett looked to be tripped in the area but after strong shouts from Town, referee Lee Markwick waved away the appeals to the displeasure of the Blues' sideline.

The Tractor Girls saw out the game to secure their fourth victory during the opening month of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division season.



Despite the win, Town have slipped to second in the table on goal difference following Southampton's 9-0 victory over Gillingham.

The Blues are back in action this coming Sunday away to Chichester & Selsey.

Sophie Peskett in action during the Blues win over Cardiff City - Credit: Ross Halls

The Tractor Girls make it four wins out of four - Credit: Ross Halls



