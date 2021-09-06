News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Terrific Tractor Girls make it five wins from five

Kieren Standley

Published: 3:30 PM September 6, 2021   
Chichester City vs Ipswich Town Women

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women continued their perfect start to the FAWNL Southern Premier Division season with a well-deserved 4-0 victory over Chichester & Selsey at the High Street Ground yesterday.

Town started slowly but looked the better side throughout the early exchanges of the game. Chichester created the first chance of the encounter but Gemma Simmons' header hit the side netting.

The Blues soon began to take full control of the game, with Sophie Peskett going close on a couple of occasions.

Paige Peake then forced Sadie Blakely into a reactionary stop from a low-driven free-kick before Biggs watched the Chichester goalkeeper make a tremendous diving save to deny the her stunning first-time volley.

Chichester & Selsey vs Ipswich Town Women

Town Women made it five wins out of five in the league - Credit: Ross Halls

Despite being well on top throughout the half, Town headed into the break frustrated with no goals to show for their endeavour.

However, the hosts' resistance was broken after the restart as Biggs met Peskett's cross and guided her glancing header past Blakely to put the Tractor Girls ahead.

Chichester almost had an equaliser moments later after Peake nearly sliced a clearance into her own net, but Sarah Quantrill was alert to tip the ball over the bar.

Chichester & Selsey vs Ipswich Town Women

Natasha Thomas celebrates with fellow goalscorer Zoe Barratt - Credit: Ross Halls

Town continued to plug away and soon got their second of the afternoon as Thomas rose highest to head Bonnie Horwood's corner down into the net, after seeing her previous effort moments earlier deflected behind.

Barratt soon made it three after receiving the ball from Peskett's weaving run, with the Town forward beating Sharna Capel-Watson and slotting past Blakely at her near-post.

Thomas went close to adding Town's fourth before substitute O'Brien did just that by sweeping home Peskett's cutback in added time for her second goal in as many appearances for the Blues' first-team.

Chichester & Selsey vs Ipswich Town Women

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with Abbie Lafayette and Sophie Peskett - Credit: Ross Halls

Town remain second in the table on goal difference behind Southampton, who lead the Tractor Girls by a difference of ten goals heading into this weekend's clash with Keynsham.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Peake, Lafayette, Hughes (Egan), Peskett, King (Robertson), Horwood (c), Grey (Barratt), Thomas, Biggs (O'Brien).

Chichester & Selsey vs Ipswich Town Women

Maddie Biggs is congratulated for her opening goal - Credit: Ross Halls

Chichester & Selsey vs Ipswich Town Women

Lucy O'Brien celebrates her goal with Zoe Barratt - Credit: Ross Halls

Chichester & Selsey vs Ipswich Town Women

Ipswich Town Women remain unbeaten with their 4-0 win over Chichester - Credit: Ross Halls


