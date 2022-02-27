News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Report

Terrific Tractor Girls reach quarter-finals of FA Cup for first time

Logo Icon

Liam Young

Published: 6:58 PM February 27, 2022
Ipswich Town vs Southampton

Ipswich Town Women celebrate their historic FA Cup win over Southampton - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women’s love affair with the FA Cup continued as they made history in reaching the quarter-finals for the first time after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Southampton this afternoon.

A record 1,167 fans packed out the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe to cheer on the Tractor Girls but they had to wait until the second half of extra time to celebrate as Anna Grey looked to have settled the tie, before a dramatic last gasp equaliser from goalkeeper Kayla Rendell.

But, in this tale of two goalkeepers, it was Sarah Quantrill with the last laugh as her two saves in the penalty shootout sent the Goldstar wild.

Ipswich Town Women vs Southampton

Ipswich Town Women celebrate winning on penalties against Southampton - Credit: Ross Halls

Both games between the sides that had gone before were tight affairs and the first half here was no different, as both struggled to get the ball down and create anything meaningful.

Chances were at a premium as both sides cancelled each other out, with the only clear-cut chance of note coming from a Southampton corner.

With so much at stake a classic this first half was not.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton

Town Women players celebrate winning on penalties - Credit: Ross Halls

The second half followed the same pattern, although on 70 minutes it had looked like Elouise King had finally broken the deadlock - only to see the flag go up, to her dismay.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk shipping firms begin to feel impacts of Putin's invasion of Ukraine
  2. 2 First generation Suffolk farming couple to appear on BBC's Escape to the Country
  3. 3 Customers claim Suffolk pub has taken bookings while closed
  1. 4 Museum name change causes concern for loss of local heritage
  2. 5 Warning after reports of illegal dirt biking in woods
  3. 6 Public save police officer from 'violent and aggressive' man
  4. 7 Stu says: Six observations following Morecambe draw
  5. 8 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Morecambe draw
  6. 9 Suffolk's wanted list: Four men being hunted by police
  7. 10 Members of public help police detain "violent and aggressive" man in Bury

With the sides so evenly matched it was always likely that either a mistake, moment of quality or the likelihood of extra time and potentially penalties could separate them – another 30 minutes at least was needed to try and make that happen.

Extra time remained cagey, and it wasn’t until the second half that a goal was finally witnessed as Grey took advantage of a poor clearance and riffled one into the top corner – a goal good enough to settle any cup tie.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton

Paige Peake scoring her penalty - Credit: Ross Halls

With the next round in their grasp an extraordinary moment looked to have snatched it away when goalkeeper Rendell came up for a corner and bulleted a header into the roof of the net with the last kick of the game.

But Quantrill stole her thunder in the resultant penalty shoot-out, saving from Lucia Kendal and Katie Rood to send the Goldstar into raptures and help create Tractor Girls history.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton

Ipswich Town Women have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup - Credit: Ross Halls

Town: S Quantrill, S Hughes (I Bryant 120), P Peake, O Smith, L Eagan (A Grey 83), A Lafayette, B Horwood ©, K Robertson (L O’Brien 120), Z Barrett, N Thomas (E Hubbard 90), M Biggs (E King 67)

Unused: L Jackson, A Jackson,

-- The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Tuesday morning at 9.15am.

Ipswich Town FA Cup
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Brendan Padfield, owner at the Unruly Pig in Bromswell

Suffolk pub's Sunday roast named among best in the country

Tom Swindles

person
Debs McKenzie of Suffolk Slice

Food and Drink

Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during the European Tanker Symposium

Suffolk Live News

Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel

Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon