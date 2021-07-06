News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pro deals for three young Ipswich players

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:22 PM July 6, 2021   
Zanda Siziba has signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town

Three young Ipswich Town players have penned their first professional contracts with the club. 

Matt Healy, Zanda Siziba and Cameron Stewart have been rewarded for their progress with pro deals, with Siziba signing for two years and Healy and Stewart both given one-year contracts. 

The club have said they hold an option to extend both Siziba and Healy’s contracts by a further 12 months. 

Siziba made his first-team debut last season in the EFL Trophy clash with Gillingham at Portman Road before making his first start later in the competition against Crawley. 

Healy and Stewart both played a part on Town Under 18s’ run to the last four of last season’s FA Youth Cup, where they lost to Liverpool. 

The trio are the latest youngsters to be awarded pro deals following on from Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Ola Bello all signing last month. 

Cameron Stewart has signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town

Matt Healy has signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town

