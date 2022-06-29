Town youngsters to face old rivals Norwich City

Diary

Two of Ipswich Town's youth sides will face old rivals Norwich City next month.

The Blues' Under 23 and Under 18 squads will play the Canaries on the same day as the new League One campaign kicks off, Saturday July 30, as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Under 18s will travel to Norfolk for an 11.30am kick-off, with the U23s hosting Norwich in Suffolk at 2pm.

John McGreal's U23s won the Professional Development League South last season, before losing 5-4 to Coventry City in a thrilling play-off semi-final.

Several players from that squad - the likes of Elkan Baggott, Tommy Hughes, Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa - will hope to be involved in first team matters this coming season.

Town start their League One campaign at home against Bolton Wanderers on July 30, kick-off 3pm.



