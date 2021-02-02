Frustration for Dyer's U23s as they lose in Wales after early and late strikes seal their fate

Published: 2:46 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM February 2, 2021

Two goals in the first 25 minutes and two late on in Cardiff saw Kieron Dyer's Town U23s slip to a 0-4 defeat today, and only their fourth Development League defeat of the season that, for now keeps them second in the table behind Bristol City.

It was a young Town team that made the long trip to Wales and they soon found themselves a goal down, Kieron Evans putting Cardiff ahead after just 11 minutes with a fine shot into the top corner.

It was two ten minutes later, Isaak Davies slotting home. Town almost pulled one back minutes later when Albie Armin's header hit the bar from a corner.

Indeed, Ipswich began to get on top and Colin Oppong had a good shot saved as Town finished the half well.

Fraser Alexander had a chance at the start of the second half when he was put through by Oppong, but the Cardiff keeper saved. And it was Bert White in the Ipswich goal who made the next save - and a good point-blank one from Mark Harris - to keep the Bluebirds at two.

Boss Dyer made a double substitution on 55 minutes as Cardiff started the second half better and one of the subs, Harley Curtis broke clear but couldn't finish when one-on-one with the Cardiff keeper. White produced another super save on 72 minutes and Barry Cotter's rampaging run in the 80th minute almost saw him break through the Cardiff defence but again nothing came of it.

Davies made it three in the 84th minute, with substitute Roland Idowu netting three minutes later.





Town: White, Cotter, Stewart, Armin, Wyss, Alexander, Humphreys, Crane, Viral, K Brown, Oppong. Subs: Ridd, Cutbush, Trialist, Curtis.