Dobra at the double but Town U23s drop points to Colchester United

Published: 2:47 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 2:56 PM January 26, 2021

Armando Dobra struck twice for Town U23s at Playford Road this afternoon. But a late Colchester United equaliser denied the Blues all three points.

Dobra struck once in each half to keep Kieron Dyer's young team side top of the table for now in their Development League.

Town included Jack Lankester, Brett McGavin, Idris El Mizouni, as well as Dobra in a strong U23 line-up.

However, they didn't have it all their own way and it was the young Colchester side who took the lead in the 22nd minute before Dobra equalised for Blues on 35 minutes.

That was the way it stayed until half-time.

But Town went back in front 16 minutes from the end, that man Dobra again on target. Town looked to be heading to all three points, until a late Colchester equaliser in stoppage time grabbed the young U's a point.





Town: White, Crowe, McGavin, Andoh, Smith, Lankester, El Mizouni, Gibbs, Crane, Simpson, Dobra. Subs: Ridd, Healy, K Brown, Z Brown, Oppong.