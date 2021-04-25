News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'Game could have been over in the first half an hour': AFC Wimbledon reaction

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 2:00 PM April 25, 2021   
AFC Wimbledon team manager Mark Robinson.

AFC Wimbledon team manager Mark Robinson. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson left Portman Road a disappointed man on Saturday evening.

He had watched his Dons side dominate the first half, miss a penalty and then have good chances in the second to take all three points away from Portman Road.

However, it wasn't to be, the 0-0 scoreline saw both sides pick up a point.

Ipswich keeper David Cornell saves a Joe Pigott penalty.

Ipswich keeper David Cornell saves a Joe Pigott penalty. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

It leaves Wimbledon just two places above the relegation line. However they are in very good form and have taken 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five games.

They are five points above that drop zone and victory over fellow strugglers Rochdale on Tuesday night will seal the deal of survival for the Dons.

"It's definitely mixed feelings, I thought we were excellent in the first-half, and I hope the fans could see that," Robinson told the AFC Wimbledon website, after the goalless draw at Portman Road.

Oli Hawkins heads clear.

Oli Hawkins heads clear. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

"They will be disappointed, like we are, that we have only come away with a point. The chances were there. They’ve put in a couple of great blocks, and we’ve missed chances that we should have scored, and the lads know that.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  2. 2 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  3. 3 Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village
  1. 4 £4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate
  2. 5 Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
  3. 6 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  4. 7 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Town second best as Cornell penalty save keeps things level in Wimbledon draw
  6. 9 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon

"The game could have been over in the first half an hour, so we are disappointed.

PAUL COOK'S fury at Wimbledon draw

“We started the second half brightly and we could have scored when Ayoub cut inside and tried to round the keeper and we did have another chance as well, but they did come at us for 20 minutes.

Andre Dozzell's whipped free-kick glances off a defender's head, evades AFC Wimbledon keeper Nik Tza

Andre Dozzell's whipped free-kick glances off a defender's head, evades AFC Wimbledon keeper Nik Tzanev and hits the top of the bar. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

"We were away from home so your opponents are going to have a spell. I thought we nullified that and we created a couple of half chances, though not as much as we would have wanted, but it shows the progress made that we’ve come to Portman Road and the players and staff are disappointed with a draw.

"We just need to put it to bed on Tuesday."

Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

crushed lorry at port of felixstowe

Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Riverside in Woodbridge is facing an uncertain future Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus

Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active.

Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ben Davenport and Sam Darling in the garden of The Bull Troston

Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus