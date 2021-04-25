'Game could have been over in the first half an hour': AFC Wimbledon reaction

Published: 2:00 PM April 25, 2021

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson left Portman Road a disappointed man on Saturday evening.

He had watched his Dons side dominate the first half, miss a penalty and then have good chances in the second to take all three points away from Portman Road.

However, it wasn't to be, the 0-0 scoreline saw both sides pick up a point.

It leaves Wimbledon just two places above the relegation line. However they are in very good form and have taken 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five games.

They are five points above that drop zone and victory over fellow strugglers Rochdale on Tuesday night will seal the deal of survival for the Dons.

"It's definitely mixed feelings, I thought we were excellent in the first-half, and I hope the fans could see that," Robinson told the AFC Wimbledon website, after the goalless draw at Portman Road.

"They will be disappointed, like we are, that we have only come away with a point. The chances were there. They’ve put in a couple of great blocks, and we’ve missed chances that we should have scored, and the lads know that.

"The game could have been over in the first half an hour, so we are disappointed.

“We started the second half brightly and we could have scored when Ayoub cut inside and tried to round the keeper and we did have another chance as well, but they did come at us for 20 minutes.

"We were away from home so your opponents are going to have a spell. I thought we nullified that and we created a couple of half chances, though not as much as we would have wanted, but it shows the progress made that we’ve come to Portman Road and the players and staff are disappointed with a draw.

"We just need to put it to bed on Tuesday."