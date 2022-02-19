News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town bid to continue McKenna's perfect home record against Brewers

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM February 19, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon when Burton Albion come to Portman Road.

The Blues are on a three-game unbeaten run as the Brewers come to Suffolk, as Kieran McKenna's men bid to continue their march towards the promotion places.

The gap is currently five points, though three of the four sides immediately above Ipswich have games in hand.

McKenna has won all three of his games at Portman Road, with Town beating Wycombe (1-0), Accrington Stanley (2-1) and Gillingham (1-0) since his appointment as boss.

With today's game followed by another home clash, with Cheltenham on Tuesday night, Town have a real chance to close the gap further.

You can follow today's game live with us right here.

