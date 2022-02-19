Matchday Live: Town bid to continue McKenna's perfect home record against Brewers

Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon when Burton Albion come to Portman Road.

The Blues are on a three-game unbeaten run as the Brewers come to Suffolk, as Kieran McKenna's men bid to continue their march towards the promotion places.

The gap is currently five points, though three of the four sides immediately above Ipswich have games in hand.

McKenna has won all three of his games at Portman Road, with Town beating Wycombe (1-0), Accrington Stanley (2-1) and Gillingham (1-0) since his appointment as boss.

With today's game followed by another home clash, with Cheltenham on Tuesday night, Town have a real chance to close the gap further.

