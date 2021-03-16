News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
10-man Blues come out on top in U23s clash against the Addicks

Mike Bacon

Published: 2:51 PM March 16, 2021    Updated: 3:23 PM March 16, 2021
Ross Crane on target for Town's U23s. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ross Crane. On target for Town U23s this afternoon - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town U23s moved back up to second place in the Professional Development League South, after seeing off Charlton at Playford Road, this afternoon.

Kieron Dyer's side had to play the last 13 minutes with 10 men after Dylan Crowe was shown a straight red following a foul as the last man.

However goals from Ross Crane and Colin Oppong gave Town all three points.

The young Blues who took the lead in the 42nd minute, Crane pouncing on a loose ball following a corner and tapping home.

Their joy didn't last long, as the Addicks pulled a goal straight back through the penalty spot. It was all level at the break in a game played in difficult conditions.

Town re-took the lead on 67 minutes, Oppong with a low finish from just outside the six-yard box, before - and with 13 minutes to go - Crowe saw red.

It leaves Town in second place in the table, eight points behind Bristol City.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
