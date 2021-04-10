New owners bounce? Big players back? - Talking points ahead of Ipswich Town v MK Dons

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

Alan Judge is congratulated by Stephen Ward, James Norwood and Andre Dozzell, after scoring TownÕs second in the 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers. - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town hosts MK Dons in the first game of a new era today. STUART WATSON previews the action.

BACK TO FOOTBALL

Fans' protests, manager rants, a front page editorial, a manager change, rumours of a takeover, then, finally, an actual takeover...

Have I missed anything?

As it stands, this is a season that will be remembered purely for off-field drama.

There is still, it's easy to forget, an opportunity for it to end with on-field glory though.

After all the excitement of Wednesday's big news, now we get back to the actual football.

Paul Cook needed a day or so to get his head around the situation and what it meant for himself.

Once reassured by the new owners that they very much wanted him at the helm, the Blues boss then had to get his players' mind on the task of this afternoon's important home clash with MK Dons.

Kayden Jackson shows his disappointment at Rochdale - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Yesterday's pre-match press conference was cancelled to allow for full focus.

So how will the players react?

There's been no 'new manager bounce' since the arrival of the charismatic Cook. If anything, the fear in their play seems to have gone up a notch.

It's hard, therefore, to make the case that news of a takeover will suddenly lift them. Had a packed Portman Road been transmitting energy to the pitch, perhaps, but sadly fans won't be there to witness the start of a new era in person.

Arguably, all this news is going to have done is confirm in many of the players' minds that the offer of new contracts this summer are now even less likely.

These players are playing for their futures though, be that at Ipswich or elsewhere. It's going to be a free agent market this summer and this is shop window time.

Let's see if this momentous week in the history of Ipswich Town FC ends on a high or a slight damp squib.

BIG PLAYERS BACK?

Kane Vincent-Young, Flynn Downes and James Norwood are, in my mind, the club's three most influential players. In each area of the pitch they bring dynamism, aggression and goals, respectively.

Flynn Downes went off with a hamstring injury at the weekend. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

All have been big big misses during their injury-hit campaigns. And all could soon be back to provide a late season boost.

Speaking after Easter Monday's drab goalless draw at Rochdale - in which neither side had a shot on target - Cook revealed that Vincent-Young and Downes were both due to be back in training this week and that Norwood's thigh problem was 'not too bad'.

Whether any of them are ready to play a part today remains to be seen.

Players have been rushed back early through desperation before this season, with that gamble having often backfired.

Armando Dobra holds off Luke Leahy as he looks to control the ball. - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

FRESHENING UP

After six games in charge, Cook decided that he didn't have the personnel to make his favoured 4-2-3-1 system work.

In the Easter weekend games against Bristol Rovers and Rochdale he started with a 3-5-2 formation before switching to 4-4-2 in game.

Defensively, Town look solid enough playing that way. Two up top didn't boost the goal threat in the way Cook had hoped it would though.

I can see him sticking with the system, seen as the most pragmatic in the pursuit of points, but freshening up the personnel today.

Myles Kenlock and Luke Chambers pictured after the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Myles Kenlock is fit again and could replace Stephen Ward on the left. The former was in good form prior to picking up an unspecified knock.

Armando Dobra has produced some lively substitute displays and could be due a start.

Target man striker Oli Hawkins made his injury return off the bench at Spotland, won some towering headers and produced some neat touches with his back to goal. Maybe he'll be given a go as Cook looks to find the winning formula?

MK'S MIXED RESULTS

The Dons are decent on their day. We saw that in the reverse fixture back last October.

Russell Martin's pass-masters dominated that game after Jon Nolan's goal and Town were left hanging for a 1-1 draw.

MK Dons manager Russell Martin. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

It's hard to know what to expect from them though.

Three straight wins in February - against Rochdale, Hull and Northampton - sparked talk of a play-off push.

Then they picked up just one point from their next five.

Four straight wins in March - against Accrington, Plymouth, Burton and Doncaster - once again sparked talk of a play-off push.

Then they lost 2-0 at home to Crewe last Monday.

MK Dons striker Cameron Jerome. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

CANARIES CONNECTION

Dons boss Martin was a Norwich City stalwart.

He conducted his pre-match press conference for this game from home, sitting in front of a framed picture of the shirt and captain's armband he wore while leading the Canaries to victory in the Championship Play-Off Final of 2015 (Norwich having beaten Ipswich in the semis).

"It’s Norwich’s biggest rival so I’m sure I would’ve got stick going there (had fans been in attendance)," he said.

"It’s a really good challenge for our players. They are a fantastic team and a big scalp in this division. It’ll be a tough game for us but I’m really looking forward to it. We need to go there and enjoy it.

"They are a team in transition with the change in manager and he’s probably not had as much time on the training ground as he’s wanted. I think we can go there and do what we do, be us, and look to win the game."

MK Dons' squad also includes former Norwich players Andrew Surman and Cameron Jerome (both 34).