Matchday Live: Town go strong with boss Cook up for the Cup

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM November 6, 2021
Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action against Oldham Athletic this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action against Oldham Athletic this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in action against Oldham Athletic this afternoon. You can follow the action live right here.

Paul Cook has vowed to go with a strong side for this game, with a number of those who played in Tuesday night's 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers expected to be involved.

Town have an extremely poor record in the FA Cup but, with Cook's outlook, there are hopes things could be different this time around.

They take on League Two Oldham this afternoon, with the men from Boundary Park struggling at the bottom of the fourth tier.

A win is expected.

You can follow all the action with us right here.

