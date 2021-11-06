Live
Matchday Live: Town go strong with boss Cook up for the Cup
Published: 12:00 PM November 6, 2021
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town are in action against Oldham Athletic this afternoon. You can follow the action live right here.
Paul Cook has vowed to go with a strong side for this game, with a number of those who played in Tuesday night's 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers expected to be involved.
Town have an extremely poor record in the FA Cup but, with Cook's outlook, there are hopes things could be different this time around.
They take on League Two Oldham this afternoon, with the men from Boundary Park struggling at the bottom of the fourth tier.
A win is expected.
You can follow all the action with us right here.
