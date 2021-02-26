Lambert won't rush Nydam and Skuse back into first team action

Published: 6:45 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 6:58 PM February 26, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he won't rush long-term absentees Cole Skuse and Tristan Nydam back into first team action.

Nydam made his long-awaited return for the U23s as they drew 1-1 at home to QPR on Tuesday, the 21-year-old having suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in the pre-season friendly at Notts County in July 2019.

Skuse was back out on the Playford Road training ground this week having undergone knee surgery in October.

On ex England U19 international Nydam, who played 52 minutes at left-back for the U23s, Lambert said: “After that horrific injury just playing football, it doesn’t matter what level he’s playing at, just getting back on the grass, training, I think that was important to Tristan.

“As I said before, there’s never any pressure to rush back or anything like that, it was a really nasty break.

“Will he play for us this season? I don’t know, depends where Tristan’s at, depends where the team’s at, all those sorts of things. There’s no pressure from me on that kid because he’s come back from a long time out and a really bad break.”

On Skuse, 34, the Blues boss said: “It’s been a long time, six months now. It’s good to see him back out training again on the grass.

“Okay, he’s still a little bit short of where he probably wants to get to where he is, but at least he’s out there and playing on the grass. He trained a little bit with us yesterday, it’s just a matter of building him up I guess.

“His experience will be invaluable in helping that as well. How far away he is, he’ll still need a little bit of time to come back fully fit.”

Barnsley loanee Luke Thomas could be available again for Town at Doncaster today, after missing the last two games with a knock, while Flynn Downes is available again after serving a two-game ban.