Does the table really 'take shape after 10 games' of the season? - here's what history says

Analysis

Ipswich Town are second in League One - Credit: Andy Warren

Ipswich Town have played 10 League One games - the time it's usually said 'the table begins to take shape'.

The Blues sit second at the magic mark, having suffered their first defeat of the season to new leaders Plymouth on Saturday.

That makes it the perfect time to look at the old cliche and whether it really holds true.

So, using the last five League One seasons as our evidence, what does the 10-game table say about how things will shake out in the third tier?

The science isn't perfect, given you will never find a table where every team has played their 10th game at the same time. International breaks and Covid have seen to that over the last five years. But it does give a good indication.

So, here goes.

We'll show some working and bring you a conclusion at the end.

2017/18

Top 10 at 10 games (final position in brackets): 1: Shrewsbury Town (3rd), 2: Wigan Athletic (1st), 3: Peterborough United (9th), 4: Bradford City (11th), 5 Scunthorpe United (5th), 6: Blackpool 12th), 7: Charlton Athletic (6th), 8: Blackburn Rovers (2nd), 9: Fleetwood Town (14th), 10: Rotherham United (4th)

Final standings (position after 10 games in brackets): 1: Wigan Athletic (2nd), 2: Blackburn Rovers (8th), 3: Shrewsbury Town (1st), 4: Rotherham United (10th), 5: Scunthorpe United (5th), 6: Charlton Athletic (7th), 7: Plymouth Argyle (24th), 8: Portsmouth (11th), 9: Peterborough United 3rd), 10: Southend United (14th)

Relegated: Oldham Athletic (23rd after 10), Northampton Town (21st after 10), MK Dons (12th after 10), Bury (19th after 10)

Sam Morsy won League One with Wigan in 2018 - Credit: PA

This version of League One, two years before Ipswich’s entry, feels like a different world with the likes of Scunthorpe, Bradford, Oldham and Bury all involved.

At the 10-games mark, seven of the teams who would eventually finish in the top 10 were already in place, including the entirety of the top six.

Champions Wigan were right on pace in second while Blackburn, who would win promotion under Tony Mowbray, were eighth. Play-off final winners Rotherham were 10th before an upwards surge.

Bradford, Blackpool and Fleetwood all dropped out of the top 10 to the bottom half by the end of the season, with Portsmouth and Southend jumping in from 11th and 14th. Plymouth were the big risers, smashing their way from bottom of the table to seventh by season’s end.

Oldham and Northampton were both relegated, having been in the bottom four after 10 matches.

Luton surged from 12th to win the League One title in 2018/19 - Credit: PA

2018/19

Top 10 at 10 games (final position in brackets): 1: Portsmouth (4th), 2: Peterborough United (7th), 3: Doncaster Rovers (6th), 4: Sunderland (5th), 5: Barnsley (2nd), 6: Charlton Athletic (3rd), 7: Walsall (22nd), 8: Accrington Stanley (14th), 9: Blackpool (10th), 10: Scunthorpe (23rd)

Final standings (position after 10 games in brackets): 1: Luton Town (12th), 2: Barnsley (5th), 3: Charlton Athletic (6th), 4: Portsmouth (1st), 5: Sunderland (4th), 6: Doncaster Rovers (3rd), 7: Peterborough United (2nd), 8: Coventry City (14th), 9: Burton Albion (15th), 10: Blackpool (9th)

Relegated: Plymouth Argyle (24th after 10), Walsall (7th after 10), Scunthorpe United (10th after 10), Bradford City (22nd after 10)

Eventual champions Luton were outside the top 10 after 10 matches of the 2018/19 season before surging to the title in the second half of the season.

The rest of the top six were already in the promotion places at 10 games, with Peterborough the team dropping out. All very stable in League One during this season.

Walsall dropped from seventh to 22nd and were relegated, along with Scunthorpe who fell from 10th, while Plymouth and Bradford were already in the drop zone and couldn’t dig themselves out during the remaining 36 matches.

Wycombe Wanderers, pictured celebrating promotion at Wembley - Credit: PA

2019/20

Top 10 at 10 games (final position in brackets): 1: Ipswich Town (11th), 2: Wycombe Wanderers (3rd), 3: Fleetwood Town (6th), 4: Coventry City (1st), 5: Sunderland (8th), 6: Blackpool (13th), 7: Bristol Rovers (14th), 8: Peterborough (7th), 9: Doncaster Rovers (9th), 10: Oxford United (4th)

Final standings (position after 10 games in brackets): 1: Coventry City (4th), 2: Rotherham United (13th), 3: Wycombe Wanderers (2nd), 4: Oxford United (10th), 5: Portsmouth (19th), 6: Fleetwood Town (3rd), 7: Peterborough United (8th), 8: Sunderland (5th), 9: Doncaster (9th), 10: Gillingham (16th)

Relegated: Tranmere (20th after 10), Southend United (21st after 10), Bolton Wanderers (23rd out of 10)

Town’s first League One season is a difficult one to evaluate, given it only contained 23 teams following Bury’s demise and was curtailed early due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

But there are still some takeaways, here.

Ipswich nosedived from top to 11th, we know that, with Sunderland and Blackpool also dropping from the 10-game top six to ultimately miss out on the play-offs.

Rotherham jumped from 13th to win promotion while Oxford and Portsmouth rose from 10th and 19th respectively to enter the play-offs, ultimately won by Wycombe.

Tranmere, Southend and financially-stricken Bolton were all relegated, having seemingly been in trouble from the off.

Blackpool came from 16th in the table to win promotion at Wembley - Credit: PA

2020/21

Top 10 at 10 games (final position in brackets): 1: Peterborough United (2nd), 2: Ipswich Town (9th), 3: Lincoln City (5th), 4: Hull City (1st), 5: Charlton Athletic (7th), 6: Sunderland (4th), 7: Portsmouth (8th), 8: Doncaster Rovers (14th), 9: Fleetwood Town (15th), 10: Plymouth (18th)

Final standings (position after 10 games in brackets): 1: Hull City (4th), 2: Peterborough United (1st), 3: Blackpool (16th), 4: Sunderland (6th), 5: Lincoln City (3rd), 6: Oxford United (24th), 7: Charlton Athletic (5th), 8: Portsmouth (7th), 9: Ipswich Town (2nd), 10: Gillingham (17th)

Relegated: Rochdale (14th after 10), Northampton (18th after 10), Swindon Town (20th after 10), Bristol Rovers (13th after 10)

The behind-closed-doors season saw another Ipswich collapse, dropping from second to ninth.

Two teams notably came the other way, with Blackpool driving from 16th after 10 games to finish third and win the play-offs, beating an Oxford side in the play-offs who were bottom of the table at our mark and remarkably jumped to sixth.

All four teams who were in the bottom four after 10 games managed to dig themselves out of trouble.

Ipswich Town finished 11th last season - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

2021/22

Top 10 at 10 games (final position in brackets): 1: Wigan Athletic (1st), 2: Sunderland (5th), 3: Plymouth Argyle (7th), 4: Rotherham United (2nd), 5: Wycombe Wanderers (6th), 6: MK Dons (3rd), 7: Bolton Wanderers (9th), 8: Oxford United (8th), 9: Burton Albion (16th), 10: Accrington Stanley (12th)

Final standings (position after 10 games in brackets): 1: Wigan Athletic (1st), 2: Rotherham (4th), 3: MK Dons (6th), 4: Sheffield Wednesday (12th), 5: Sunderland (2nd), 6: Wycombe Wanderers (5th), 7: Plymouth Argyle (3rd), 8: Oxford United (8th), 9: Bolton Wanderers (7th), 10: Portsmouth (11th)

Relegated: Gillingham (18th after 10), Doncasters (24th after 10), AFC Wimbledon (14th after 10), Crewe Alexandra (22nd after 10)

Season three for Ipswich Town saw the Blues sit 19th after 10 games under Paul Cook and 11th at the final whistle under Kieran McKenna.

Above them, the final top 10 was built from the top 12 at the 10-game mark, with a pretty stable league table.

Wigan maintained their position at the top throughout and Sheffield Wednesday jumped from 12th to fourth. Rotherham, MK Dons, Sunderland and Wycombe kept their top six places, with Plymouth dropping out.

Doncaster and Crewe couldn’t get themselves out of the bottom four.

Conclusions

The table certainly isn’t set at the 10-game mark, but it is taking shape in a broad sense.

The last five years show 37 of the 50 teams who were inside the top 10 at this landmark ultimately ended up staying there, with only 14 jumping in from outside the picture. That gives the current top 10 a 74% chance of staying there.

There were some notable climbers, of course, with Luton (2018/19) and Rotherham (2019/20) winning automatic promotion from 12th and 13th respectively, while Blackpool finished third and won the play-offs from 16th in 2020/21. They beat Oxford, who were rock bottom after 10 games, in the semis.

In terms of automatic promotion, Wigan (2021/22) are the only team to win the league having been top after 10 games, while the Latics also won the title having been second in 2017/18.

The top two in general, though, appears to still a little volatile at this stage.

Aside from Wigan’s two successes, Peterborough (2020/21) are the only other team to win automatic promotion having held one of the two positions after 10 games. The fact there’s only a 30% chance of winning automatic promotion if you’re there at this point is a little surprising.

Twenty of the 30 teams in the top six after 10 games of the last five seasons went on to stay there, giving a 66.6% success rate there.

At the other end of the table, 42% of teams in the relegation zone at this point will go down, perhaps giving hope to current occupants Bristol Rovers, Morecambe, Burton and Forest Green.