Mike Bacon: Teams will drop points - check out the fixtures this weekend!

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. Where would Town be now if he had been boss earlier than December? - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Come on now, let's get our heads up, shall we?

It was a 0-0 draw with Cheltenham, not a 0-6 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Like you, I get the Cheltenham result. Disappointed, frustrated, annoyed, 'there for the taking', etc. But the Blues will drop points, all teams will drop points.

As my colleague Stuart Watson so rightly noted on Monday's Kings of Anglia podcast, after such a fine run of wins there will come a 'blip' result. And while I'm not saying he felt Cheltenham would be it, he was right, it arrived.

Bersant Celina on the ball during the Cheltenham game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

But Town are back in the hunt and that's all that counts. The team have a manager who is clearly going for it.

A manager who plans meticulously, but is prepared to throw the kitchen sink at it if things aren't going to plan.

He is happily prepared to change that plan.

The ground has 20K plus crowds back, with the Blues' superb fan base making Portman Road a great place to want to go and watch football once more.

If Kieran McKenna's reign had started in August rather than December, Town would be top three, but they are playing catch-up after our hapless start. Yet, the Blues are getting there.

There is today a genuine play-off spot or two still up for grabs in League One and we're in the mix. That's not something I thought I'd be saying just a few months after McKenna arrived.

And remember, when he did arrive, Town were 10 points off the play-offs (Bolton were 13 by the way).... Now both sides are four and five off them, respectively. There are still 36 points up for grabs for Town. Momentum is key.

On Saturday the Blues are at Morecambe and it could all change again.

Take a look at some of the other fixtures this weekend: MK Dons v Bolton, Plymouth v Rotherham, Wigan v Sunderland.

Of those six teams some, maybe all, will drop two points. Some could well drop all three.

As far as I'm concerned Town have the rest of the season in their own hands. Because there is no way everyone above Town are going to win all their games, it's impossible.

Tempers flare late in the game as Ipswich get frustrated by Cheltenham on Tuesday night. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

So, let's look forward with positivity.

In general, the Blues performances have been good of late. There is a clear structure from a manager who is learning all the time. The players seem to be enjoying their football and the fans are going home feeling the team are giving it their all.

Not, that I'm seeing all this through rose-tinted spectacles by the way. There are some tough gigs to come and places like Morecambe will provide the toughest of tests.

But this is what it's all about for the players, surely? This is what they should want. Hunting down a play-off spot, two games then from Wembley.

The month of May still has the potential to be a fabulous one for all of us connected with Ipswich Town.

This is not getting carried away, this is fact.

Yes, there will be plenty of ups and downs over the next few weeks and months, but at least the Blues have got themselves back in it.

So, heads up - we've lost just one in eight.

