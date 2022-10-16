'We need a result on Friday now' - Town fans on Lincoln defeat

Ross Halls, left, speaks to Ipswich Town fan Ben De'ath after yesterday's 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town dominated, but slipped to defeat at home to Lincoln City yesterday - here's what fans were saying after the final whistle....

The Blues had 76% possession, 33 shots and 13 corners - but crucially, no goals, as the Imps escaped Suffolk with all three points.

Ben House's scrappy first half goal proved enough for Mark Kennedy's side to hand the Blues their first home defeat of the season, and just their second in 14 league clashes.

After the game, Ross Halls spoke to fans to get their reactions - here's what they said...

You can also watch reaction from our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren here..