Match reaction

'Everybody to a man was awesome' - Kennedy on win at Town

Mark Heath

Published: 2:27 PM October 16, 2022
Kieran McKenna and Mark Kennedy pictured during the game between Ipswich Town and Lincoln City

Kieran McKenna and Mark Kennedy pictured during the game between Ipswich Town and Lincoln City - Credit: Ross Halls

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy praised his side's belief and excellence without the ball after they claimed a 1-0 upset win at Ipswich Town yesterday.

Kennedy's Imps emerged from Suffolk with all three points, courtesy of Ben House's scrappy first half goal from a corner, handing Town their first home defeat of the season.

Ex-Town player and coach Kennedy said: "Today we showed real belief in each other. We have a very good group of people, and an incredible group of players, but I don’t think they believe that sometimes, maybe that’s what you get when you have a younger squad.

“I’m really pleased for the guys because defensively at set pieces, we’ve been excellent this year – one of the top teams in the league, but offensively we’re one of the worst. We talk a lot about that we can’t be top in one area of the pitch.

"I was genuinely pleased for the guys when they scored from a set piece because we have tightened up defensively but it’s a constant reminder about what we’ve got to do and what we need to better at.”

Kennedy also reserved praise for man of the match defender Adam Jackson, who led a determined and resilient defensive effort.

"He was outstanding," Kennedy said. "Everybody to a man was awesome, it was an excellent out of possession performance for sure.”

Jackson added: “From top to bottom, everyone on the pitch was unbelievable. It was a great shift, especially in that second half when there was a bit of an onslaught. We did not give up and I think we deserved it in the end.

“Ipswich were getting a lot of shots away from the edge of the box but we had a lot of men around the ball and we made it difficult for them to score. We defended really well and the lads from the front did really well too.”

Football
Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City
