News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'We suffocated them' - Warne on comfortable Town win

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:09 PM November 24, 2021
Rotherham team manager Paul Warne chats to Town manager Paul Cook ahead of the game.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne chats to Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook ahead of the game last night. The Millers won 2-0. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes Paul Cook and Ipswich Town will have success - but that his side 'suffocated' the Blues last night.

Warne's men went top of the table with a comfortable 2-0 win at Portman Road, nullifying Town in all areas of the pitch and showing just how far Ipswich still have to go to be genuine promotion contenders in League One.

Town dropped to 13th in the table with the defeat, their second in a row, and now sit as far from the play-off spots as they do above the relegation zone - eight points off Sunderland in sixth, and eight above Shrewsbury in 21st.

Warne said: "It was a really good performance and I’m proud of my group.

“I love my players, they take on information, they work so hard out of possession of the ball and we sort of suffocated Ipswich really because of our work ethic and we got two good goals and on another night I think we could have had another couple, so as away performances go I’m really pleased."

A Town fan makes a point to Rotherham team manager Paul Warne as he heads back to the changing rooms

A Town fan makes a point to Rotherham boss Paul Warne as he heads back to the changing rooms at half time. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Of Ipswich, he added: “They are a very good team and Cookie is a brilliant manager who will have success here no doubt but tonight he played against a really good Rotherham side who managed the game really well and I’m really proud of all of them.

"They are an amazing group and we’re blessed watching them play at the moment.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by dominant Millers
  2. 2 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 3 Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties
  1. 4 'So excited' - new Crafty Cookie shop set to open in Stowmarket
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham
  3. 6 'Far better than us... they are something we aspire to be' - Cook on Rotherham loss
  4. 7 Hermes Parcelnet to occupy A14 warehouse
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham: Millers comfortably beat Blues yet again
  6. 9 Suffolk police volunteer and her horse win national award
  7. 10 Missing Bury St Edmunds man found safe and well
Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr John Harvard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts

NHS

GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh

Timothy Bradford

person
Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

East Suffolk Council

Village leaders' strong objections over café and store plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Kim Smith's home, which she shares with the three children, was destroyed in the fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon