'We suffocated them' - Warne on comfortable Town win

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes Paul Cook and Ipswich Town will have success - but that his side 'suffocated' the Blues last night.

Warne's men went top of the table with a comfortable 2-0 win at Portman Road, nullifying Town in all areas of the pitch and showing just how far Ipswich still have to go to be genuine promotion contenders in League One.

Town dropped to 13th in the table with the defeat, their second in a row, and now sit as far from the play-off spots as they do above the relegation zone - eight points off Sunderland in sixth, and eight above Shrewsbury in 21st.

Warne said: "It was a really good performance and I’m proud of my group.

“I love my players, they take on information, they work so hard out of possession of the ball and we sort of suffocated Ipswich really because of our work ethic and we got two good goals and on another night I think we could have had another couple, so as away performances go I’m really pleased."

A Town fan makes a point to Rotherham boss Paul Warne as he heads back to the changing rooms at half time. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Of Ipswich, he added: “They are a very good team and Cookie is a brilliant manager who will have success here no doubt but tonight he played against a really good Rotherham side who managed the game really well and I’m really proud of all of them.

"They are an amazing group and we’re blessed watching them play at the moment.”