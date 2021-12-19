'A really difficult game' - Sunderland boss on Town draw

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson believes his high-flying side showed their spirit in yesterday's draw with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

A resurgent James Norwood gave Town the lead in first half injury time, but in-form Nathan Broadhead levelled matters with his fifth goal in five games after the break as the game ended all square.

“I think it's fair,” Johnson said after the game.

"I thought they had the better of the first half, and we had the better of the second.

“It was good, competitive game. We upped our aggression in the second half and we had to, we lost too many individual duels in the first half that just gave them the momentum.

Macauley Bonne congratulates James Norwood after his goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“They didn't have loads and loads of chances but we didn't have anywhere near enough quality switches of play, quality balls into our forwards.

“We changed the shape to match them up and I thought second half, to be fair we did go toe-to-toe.

“In the build up to the goal there's four or five big tackles which allow us to go and build the move. Great feet from Dan Neil, a great through ball and a great run and finish.

“I'm alright with the point, I want to win football matches, but this was a really difficult game in terms of the occasion.

“We came through in the second half and I think our travelling fans will have seen that we have a spirit.

“The draw is OK if we go and win the next one.”

Nathan Broadhead celebrates Sunderlands equaliser early in the second half. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The Black Cats' boss wasn't happy with Town's goal though.

It was a really, really poor goal,” he said.

“They should never have got a chance from that, we get done with a 1-2 and then two centre-halves get in a bit of a pickle.

“It's a poor goal and not like us through recent games.

“We were able to organise it a bit more at the break and you saw that afterwards.

“They had a bit of pressure late on but the Hoff hasn't really had to make any saves of note.

“I think it's probably a fair result.”



