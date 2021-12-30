News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Let's be that team who sneak into the play-offs' - Town fans on win

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:00 AM December 30, 2021
Ipswich Town fans enjoy the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road last night

Ipswich Town fans enjoy the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road last night - Credit: Archant

Kieran McKenna started his reign as Ipswich Town boss with an impressive 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers last night - here's what fans had to say after the game.

James Norwood's strike just before half-time was enough to secure a 1-0 win and a season double over Wanderers, who are flying high in the League One table.

Town impressed in their first 90 minutes under McKenna, bringing the ball out from the back and playing through the thirds nicely, while setting up in a 3-4-3 formation.

The win sees them stay in 11th place, 10 points behind Wycombe in the sixth and final play-off spot. Town are next due to host Lincoln City on New Year's Day, although a Covid outbreak in the Imps' camp means that game is in doubt.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls after the game last night...

And here's what football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it...

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Ipswich News

