KOA podcast: What we learned from McKenna's first game

Mark Heath

Published: 4:28 PM December 30, 2021
The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss Kieran McKenna's first game as Ipswich Town boss in the latest show

Kieran McKenna got off to a winning start as Ipswich Town manager last night - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team made of the night, and what we've learnt about the new Blues boss so far.

Andy Warren, Ross Halls and Mark Heath break down the win over Wycombe and who impressed, plus talk about McKenna's football philosophy and his reputation for being 'school-masterly.'

The team also chat about the postponed Lincoln game and their memories of what has been an extraordinary 2021 following Ipswich Town.

You can listen to the show here...

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
