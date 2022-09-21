Match reaction
Gameday: 'That was a dominating performance' - Town fans on Trophy win
Published: 10:44 AM September 21, 2022
Ipswich Town eased to a Papa John's Trophy win against Arsenal U21s last night - here's what fans made of it...
The Blues moved to the verge of the knockout stage of the competition as they cruised to a 2-0 win at Portman Road, having thumped Northampton Town 6-0 in their first group game last month.
Dominic Ball and Freddie Ladapo both scored and got assists for the Blues, who now travel to Plymouth for a huge League One clash live on Sky this Sunday lunchtime.
Ross Halls spoke to fans after the game last night - here's what they said....
And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it...