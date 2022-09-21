News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

Gameday: 'That was a dominating performance' - Town fans on Trophy win

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:44 AM September 21, 2022
Ross Halls talks to Ipswich Town fans after the win over Arsenal U21s at Portman Road last night

Ross Halls talks to Ipswich Town fans after the win over Arsenal U21s at Portman Road last night - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town eased to a Papa John's Trophy win against Arsenal U21s last night - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues moved to the verge of the knockout stage of the competition as they cruised to a 2-0 win at Portman Road, having thumped Northampton Town 6-0 in their first group game last month.

Dominic Ball and Freddie Ladapo both scored and got assists for the Blues, who now travel to Plymouth for a huge League One clash live on Sky this Sunday lunchtime. 

Ross Halls spoke to fans after the game last night - here's what they said....

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it...


Football
EFL Trophy
Ipswich News

