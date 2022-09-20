Martyn Pert's verdict on Town's 2-0 win against Arsenal U21s

Match reaction

Ipswich Town assistant manager Martyn Pert was glad to see a strong team maintain their standards during a 2-0 home win against Arsenal Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy tonight.

Dominic Ball slammed home at an early corner before Freddie Ladapo coolly finished one-on-one towards the end of what was a comfortable victory against a very young Gunners side.

"I enjoyed the game," said Pert. "It was a different type of game, obviously, because you don't get the same amount of crowd (5,236) as you do at Hillsborough at the weekend, but I thought the intensity was very good from both teams.

"I thought they had a different type of approach to what you normally face each week. They build up from the back and have really good technical players in every position. It was an interesting game.

Dominic Ball scores to put Town 1-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Obviously the first goal helped us being so early. They had spells where they were in possession and we had to be organised and work hard to stop them playing through. They provided a threat pretty much all of the evening, especially with the pace they've got in behind.

"In fairness we dominated the majority of it. The lads who haven't played as many minutes as they would like have come in and shown they are part of the group and understand the way we want to play. Overall I'm pretty happy.

"We're trying to create that high standard in training and in any game we go out and play in. The message is always to keep the standards high and don't drop off at any opportunity."

Ladapo, who is yet to score in the league for Town, notched his second goal in this competition. It was a moment which drew a big cheer from the crowd, who had voiced their encouragement to the striker following some previous missed chances.

Freddie Ladapo scores, giving Town a 2-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"He's got a good flick on the first goal," said Pert.

"Then he had a chance from a header, again from a great delivery from Leif, where he's got in front of his man and perhaps didn't connect as well as he would have liked.

"He's kept going with good movement in behind consistently throughout the game and comes up with the goal. He's opened up his body and it's a nice slot into the goal. I'm pleased for him."

With Ball scoring and providing an assist, Pert said: "It was a great delivery from Leif (Davis) for the opener. I thought his outswinging corners were terrific. Freddie gets the flick and it's good movement from Dom to peel around the back and produce a good finish. I thought he was good throughout the game. He's shown what a valuable player he is to the group for us to achieve something this year."