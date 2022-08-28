'We earned that luck' - Barnsley boss on Town draw

Match reaction

Barnsley boss Michael Duff said his side had 'earned' the luck which saw them leave Suffolk with a point after a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town yesterday.

The Blues twice went ahead through Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy, and were twice pegged back by headed goals from Jack Aitchison and Callum Styles.

Town hit the post at the death too, through George Edmundson, but the biggest talking point of the game was referee Stephen Martin chalking out what seemed to be a perfectly good goal by Marcus Harness which would have put the Blues 3-1 up.

Duff said: “I thought it was a good game. It’s very rare you enjoy it but I enjoyed it all apart from the last ten minutes. We have had bad luck recently then with two injuries in the first half and the first goal that goes in, you’re thinking ‘here we go’. We played Wednesday then Saturday at top of the league.

“Last week (at home to Wycombe) we went 1-0 down and absolutely buckled. We went behind twice today then got back in it. We showed resilience.

“At 1-1 we had big chances to take the lead. Ipswich scored against the run of play and didn’t have to do much to do a lot to score the second goal for all their good football. But we got back in it then had to dig in and we were hanging on.

“We have bad luck with referees, own goals, injuries, that is the fifth goal we’ve conceded outside the box this season.

“The one that hits the post right at the end, we might have earned that little bit of luck.

“You’re not going to come to top of the league and not to have to dig in.

“I don’t know where the referee has got eight minutes from, even their fans were surprised. Then he played eight and half minutes and let them take another corner.”