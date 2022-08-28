Match reaction
Watch: Our reaction to controversial disallowed Harness goal
Published: 12:43 PM August 28, 2022
Ipswich Town were denied what looked to be a perfectly good goal in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Barnsley - here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it.
Town were twice pegged back by the Tykes at Portman Road, having twice taken the lead through Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy.
But they looked to have sewn all the points up when Marcus Harness battled through to make it 3-1 shortly after Morsy's strike - only for referee Stephen Martin to rule the goal out for a foul by Harness.
You can watch what Stuart and Andy made of it, plus the game as a whole, here...