News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match reaction

Watch: Our reaction to controversial disallowed Harness goal

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:43 PM August 28, 2022
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren give their thoughts on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren give their thoughts on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town were denied what looked to be a perfectly good goal in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Barnsley - here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it.

Town were twice pegged back by the Tykes at Portman Road, having twice taken the lead through Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy.

Marcus Harness about to score for Town, but the goal was disallowed.

Marcus Harness about to score for Town, but the goal was disallowed. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

But they looked to have sewn all the points up when Marcus Harness battled through to make it 3-1 shortly after Morsy's strike - only for referee Stephen Martin to rule the goal out for a foul by Harness.

You can watch what Stuart and Andy made of it, plus the game as a whole, here...

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Broadcaster Michael Portillo has been in Suffolk to record an episode of Great British Railway Journeys

TV

Michael Portillo spotted recording BBC show at Suffolk railway station

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sam Sturman has moved to All Saints hotel resturant in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Fireworks and fairground

Bonfire Night

U-turn as one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays is saved

Dolly Carter

person
An overhead view of RAF Felixstowe in 1933

How much do you know about these former Suffolk RAF airbases?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon