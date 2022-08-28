Watch: Our reaction to controversial disallowed Harness goal

Match reaction

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren give their thoughts on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town were denied what looked to be a perfectly good goal in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Barnsley - here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it.

Town were twice pegged back by the Tykes at Portman Road, having twice taken the lead through Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy.

Marcus Harness about to score for Town, but the goal was disallowed. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

But they looked to have sewn all the points up when Marcus Harness battled through to make it 3-1 shortly after Morsy's strike - only for referee Stephen Martin to rule the goal out for a foul by Harness.

You can watch what Stuart and Andy made of it, plus the game as a whole, here...