North Stander: The ref was atrocious - but nothing will be done about it

Marcus Harness battles through to make it 3-1 to Ipswich Town against Barnsley - but the goal was disallowed - Credit: Steve Waller

I really don’t like criticising referees, but this week I feel there is no choice. After all, Kieran McKenna has been uncharacteristically outspoken about the performance of official Stephen Martin, so why shouldn’t I?



I won’t beat about the bush. Mr. Martin was simply atrocious. The big talking point, of course, was his bewildering decision to disallow what everyone else saw as a perfectly good goal from Marcus Harness.

There was a little bit of jostling - six of one, half a dozen of the other - but there is absolutely no way Harness fouled his man. If anything, it was Harness who was being fouled. I had a grandstand view - it happened right in front of me.

That was a game-changing decision, as it turned out. Within minutes, instead of being comfortable with a two-goal cushion, we were level once again. More on the defensive lapses later.

Back to our friend Mr. Martin. He made a whole series of baffling, frustrating decisions throughout the game. Was it really handball against Lee Evans just before Barnsley’s first goal? I didn’t think so.

Like so many of his colleagues, he was also guilty of playing into the hands of the cynical anti-football tactics we see so often from away teams in this league.

Marcus Harness reacts after realising his goal has been controversially ruled out. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

He allowed Barnsley players to stop us taking free kicks by standing in front of the ball. Surely the first time that happens, the player gets booked and it never happens again? It’s not rocket science, for goodness sake!

But no, he allowed Barnsley time to set up their defence and any advantage we would have gained from a quick free kick was lost. Infuriating.

He was weak throughout. Whenever a Barnsley player rolled around on the floor, Mr. Martin duly blew his whistle, stopped the game, gave them a chance to regroup, and destroyed all our momentum.

This kept happening even when there was no head injury. It broke up the game and played completely into Barnsley’s hands.

Referee Stephen Martin controversially disallowed a third Ipswich goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The point about this is - will anything ever be done about poor refereeing performances? Blatant errors like Mr. Martin’s on Saturday not only change games - they potentially alter whole seasons. Who knows what difference those two lost points will make come the end of the campaign?

But we all know what will happen. McKenna will probably get into trouble for his outburst, officialdom will close ranks, and Mr. Martin will escape any kind of punishment.

Moving on. Of course, if our defence had been its usual watertight self we wouldn’t be worrying about a disallowed goal. We conceded two shockers. As has been pointed out, the two Barnsley scorers didn’t need to jump for their goalscoring headers!

I very rarely criticise McKenna’s selections, because I know they are carefully considered and thought through. But I have to say I didn’t agree with the recall of Freddie Ladapo.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna on the touchline. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

It meant Tyreece John-Jules dropping to a number ten role and Marcus Harness being left out. It didn’t work. Ladapo is struggling for goals and confidence, and it now seems to be affecting his whole game. I thought he was disappointing on Saturday, and messed up the only big chance which came his way.

We all know we can look forward to more games like the Barnsley match, when the visitors set up with a wall of players guarding their goal, and try to frustrate us, stop us playing our football. Barnsley will be delighted with a point.

I have to say our track record when it comes to dealing with those tactics isn’t great. We have won only four of our last ten home league games, going back to February. One out of three this season. We need to find ways of dealing with negative, spoiling tactics - because there will be plenty to deal with!

Having said all that, it’s still a cracking start to the season. We would have all taken this before the big kick-off at the end of July. Of course there will be frustrating days like Saturday. Just not too many, hopefully.