Kieran McKenna's verdict on 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna declared his team's 2-0 home win against Bristol Rovers as 'a good night's work'.

Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans scored in either half as the table-topping Blues extended their unbeaten start to the League One season to eight matches.

"It was a good night's work overall," said McKenna, whose side now prepare for Saturday's mouth-watering trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

"There's lots more to be pleased about than not. I thought we started the game really well. For the first 30/40 minutes it was a really dominant performance in all aspects really. I liked us on the ball, I liked us off the ball, I liked our set-play threat and we scored a really good goal.

"The bit of the night to improve upon is that, during that spell, we could maybe have taken the game away from them. I think a really, really top team goes and gets a second and third goal when you're that much in charge - and we didn't do that. So our details need to be better, we need to keep our concentration and be more clinical.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna pictured ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"The game was still alive and credit to Bristol they kept going and played with a positive spirit all night, as we knew they would do. There was a little spell just before half-time, and one at the start of the second, that showed the game was still on edge and that we needed to get the second goal.

"I thought once we got the second goal we controlled it and saw the game off really well with the ball. Christian (Walton) started things from the back, our build-up was really good and we keep them away from our goal.

"We were in a great position to go and get a third or fourth goal but didn't manage to do it.

"So, we take the win, take the two goals and move on to the next one. It's a good night's work, but there are still lots of things to improve."

The Northern Irishman continued: "There was a real zip to our passing. I think we can be pleased and proud of the development of the team, but we also know there is still a long way to go. Football can change in any given instant. It almost did tonight.

Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take Town 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"It's a tough league, all of the teams have something about them. You can see why Bristol got promoted and what they are going to offer this year. They have some very talented forward players and they ran hard all night. They gave us a good game. Credit to them for coming here and playing a football match. Credit to the referee (Alan Young) for how he allowed the game to flow. It made for a good match that people hopefully enjoyed."

With Chaplin taking his goal tally to the season to six, McKenna quipped: "It's a good little run for him, but I still think he's fortunate after Accrington (when both goals were contentious) and I've told him that! But we're at the point now where the history books can't be changed so we'll leave that where it is!

"It's good for him to get another goal, but as I've said before it doesn't matter who scores. It was a good move, we had good bodies in the box and who gets picked out doesn't determine who played well tonight.

"It's important he keeps improving and working on his game, which I know he will do because he's such a fantastic lad."

Cameron Burgess spits blood from his mouth after taking a knock. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Meanwhile, the Blues boss revealed that defender Cameron Burgess had gone to hospital for a scan after being caught in the face by a knee during a slide challenge.

"He's gone to the hospital with a possible fracture - we'll see how he gets on," said the Blues boss.

"I'm really disappointed for him because, again, I thought he was excellent tonight. He's a great example to everyone in our squad of how to be when you are not in the team, which he wasn't in my first few months. He's worked on himself and was hitting a really high.

"It's a shame for him, but Dominic (Ball) came on, we have George (Edmundson) who has ben training well, and Richard Keogh as well. So we have good cover, it's just a shame for Cameron wit the form he was in."



