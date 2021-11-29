News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We deserved at least a point' - Crewe boss Artell on Town defeat

Mark Heath

Published: 11:53 AM November 29, 2021
Crewe manager David Artell having words with the fourth official.

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell belives his side deserved at least a point in their 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town yesterday - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell believes his side can feel hard done by after yesterday's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town.

The Alex remain rooted to the foot of the League One table after the loss at Portman Road, which saw an own goal and a wonder strike by Bersant Celina give Town a 2-0 advantage at the break.

But Crewe got a goal back in the second stanza and, though Town missed several opportunities to seal the points, Artell believes his struggling side deserved at least a draw.

He told the club website: "That is a hard result to take because I thought the performance was magnificent. We have come to a team who are going to be there and thereabouts, Paul Cook knows how to get promotions, and we have passed the ball terrifically well.

“But we have shot ourselves in the foot. We have given them a goal start and it is hard enough coming here without starting the game like we did for the first 5-10 minutes.

"We shot ourselves in the foot for 25 minutes at Wimbledon and that cost us and it was the same today with the way we started but after that we were magnificent.

“We scored a great goal to get back into it and had chances before that. I thought we dominated the ball second half and we deserved at least a point.

“We gave them a goal and they have scored a wonderful goal through Celina. I am not taking anything away from the quality he showed but it was frustrating that the goal came in stoppage time from a goal-kick.

"That is game management where we need to defend that goal-kick, win the header, win the second ball and make sure we go in at 1-0 rather than 2-0 and regroup."

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra
