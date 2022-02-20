'It was pathetic' - Burton boss slams his side after Town defeat

Video

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said his side 'played like schoolboys' as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Ipswich Town yesterday.

The Brewers conceded after less than a minute, Kayden Jackson's long range effort putting Town 1-0 up with just 43 seconds on the clock.

That gave Burton a mountain to climb, and second half strikes from Wes Burns and Bersant Celina saw Town pull away.

Hasselbaink said: "It was pathetic really. We spoke about it at length, what their triggers are and right from the start we opened their trigger. That is very naïve, very silly and it makes it very difficult.

"After the goal we were in the game, we had one cleared off the line and Conor Shaugnessy should score but overall we played like schoolboys today and when you come to these places, especially this place, you have to man up and play the game properly.

"Even if we don't get the goal back, we must stay in the game, keep it at 1-0, as in the last 10 minutes it can open up.

"They are a good side, it's a big club and we are Burton but we are still disappointed. We can come here and lose but I don't like the manner of how we have lost. That should have been a lot better.

"We didn't create in the second half and we were forced to change system and personnel. We played too many back passes and that's what they want so they can squeeze you.

"It's frustrating after Tuesday and that's something for me to think about. We spoke about why Tuesday was so good and we didn't do those things today. When you come here you have to earn the right to play and we didn't do that."