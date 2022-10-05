News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'If we keep playing like that, we'll go up' - Fans on Town win

Mark Heath

Published: 10:45 AM October 5, 2022
Ross Halls, middle, speaks to Ipswich Town fans Matty Worrall, left, and Bono after the Blues beat Cambridge United last night - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town beat Cambridge United 3-0 at Portman Road last night - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues had to work hard to break down the stubborn U's, who lasted until the 72nd minute before sub Tyreece John-Jules broke the deadlock.

Winger and fellow sub Kyle Edwards then bagged a brace to send Town fans home happy on a night when more than 26,000 packed inside Portman Road under the lights.

Ross Halls spoke to fans before and after the game. Here's what they told him...

You can also watch what our football writers Stuart Watson and Mike Bacon made of it here...

Football
Ipswich Town vs Cambridge United
Ipswich News

