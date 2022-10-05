'If we keep playing like that, we'll go up' - Fans on Town win

Video

Ross Halls, middle, speaks to Ipswich Town fans Matty Worrall, left, and Bono after the Blues beat Cambridge United last night - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town beat Cambridge United 3-0 at Portman Road last night - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues had to work hard to break down the stubborn U's, who lasted until the 72nd minute before sub Tyreece John-Jules broke the deadlock.

Winger and fellow sub Kyle Edwards then bagged a brace to send Town fans home happy on a night when more than 26,000 packed inside Portman Road under the lights.

Ross Halls spoke to fans before and after the game. Here's what they told him...

