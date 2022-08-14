Match reaction
'It's not spoken about enough, how good he is' - Town fans on MK Dons win
Published: 1:13 PM August 14, 2022
Ipswich Town thumped MK Dons 3-0 at Portman Road yesterday to go top of the early League One table - here's what fans told our Gameday cameras after the match...
Goals from Wes Burns, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin fired Town to a clinical win, against a new-look MK Dons side who have yet to score or claim a point this season having finished third last campaign.
Ross Halls was out and about with his Gamday cameras as ever - here's what fans told him...
