'It's not spoken about enough, how good he is' - Town fans on MK Dons win

Match reaction

Ipswich Town fans in fine voice during their team's 3-0 win over MK Dons yesterday - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town thumped MK Dons 3-0 at Portman Road yesterday to go top of the early League One table - here's what fans told our Gameday cameras after the match...

Goals from Wes Burns, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin fired Town to a clinical win, against a new-look MK Dons side who have yet to score or claim a point this season having finished third last campaign.

Ross Halls was out and about with his Gamday cameras as ever - here's what fans told him...

