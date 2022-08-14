News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

'It's not spoken about enough, how good he is' - Town fans on MK Dons win

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:13 PM August 14, 2022
Ipswich Town fans in fine voice during their team's 3-0 win over MK Dons yesterday

Ipswich Town fans in fine voice during their team's 3-0 win over MK Dons yesterday - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town thumped MK Dons 3-0 at Portman Road yesterday to go top of the early League One table - here's what fans told our Gameday cameras after the match...

Goals from Wes Burns, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin fired Town to a clinical win, against a new-look MK Dons side who have yet to score or claim a point this season having finished third last campaign.

Ross Halls was out and about with his Gamday cameras as ever - here's what fans told him...

You can also watch what football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game here...

Ipswich Town vs MK Dons
