Watch all the goals as Town thump MK Dons to go top

Mark Heath

Published: 11:21 AM August 14, 2022
Wes Burns opens the scoring for Ipswich Town in their 3-0 thumping of MK Dons

Wes Burns opens the scoring for Ipswich Town in their 3-0 thumping of MK Dons - Credit: Ipswich Town/YouTube

Ipswich Town went top of the early League One table after blowing MK Dons off the Portman Road pitch in a 3-0 win yesterday - watch the highlights here...

The Blues made it seven points from their first three games with an impressive team showing in front of 23,000 plus fans on a baking hot day in Suffolk.

Wes Burns started the scoring early, before Marcus Harness grabbed his second in as many games, gobbling up a rebound from a Burns' shot, to make it 2-0 at the break.

And Conor Chaplin put the icing on the cake in the second stanza, as Town comfortably saw off the side who finished third in the league last season - albeit a much-changed, new look version.

Watch the highlights here...

