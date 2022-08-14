Watch all the goals as Town thump MK Dons to go top

Video

Ipswich Town went top of the early League One table after blowing MK Dons off the Portman Road pitch in a 3-0 win yesterday - watch the highlights here...

The Blues made it seven points from their first three games with an impressive team showing in front of 23,000 plus fans on a baking hot day in Suffolk.

Wes Burns started the scoring early, before Marcus Harness grabbed his second in as many games, gobbling up a rebound from a Burns' shot, to make it 2-0 at the break.

And Conor Chaplin put the icing on the cake in the second stanza, as Town comfortably saw off the side who finished third in the league last season - albeit a much-changed, new look version.

