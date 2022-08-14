Video
Watch all the goals as Town thump MK Dons to go top
Published: 11:21 AM August 14, 2022
- Credit: Ipswich Town/YouTube
Ipswich Town went top of the early League One table after blowing MK Dons off the Portman Road pitch in a 3-0 win yesterday - watch the highlights here...
The Blues made it seven points from their first three games with an impressive team showing in front of 23,000 plus fans on a baking hot day in Suffolk.
Wes Burns started the scoring early, before Marcus Harness grabbed his second in as many games, gobbling up a rebound from a Burns' shot, to make it 2-0 at the break.
And Conor Chaplin put the icing on the cake in the second stanza, as Town comfortably saw off the side who finished third in the league last season - albeit a much-changed, new look version.
Watch the highlights here...