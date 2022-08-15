North Stander: With goals from elsewhere, do we need another striker?

Columnist

﻿Just a perfect day, as Lou Reed famously sang. An utterly dominant win, capped with some thrilling goals, saw us take top spot in League One. Yes, 23,000 Town fans left Portman Road on Saturday feeling pretty good about life.

It’s very rare that Ipswich supporters can relax during matches. Usually it’s an edge of the seat job, often with the Blues having taken their foot off the gas and given the opposition an undeserved opportunity to grab something from the game.

None of that on Saturday. MK Dons were well and truly beaten, and it was especially pleasing to see the combination of Wes Burns and Janoi Donacien working so effectively.

Donacien’s story really is extraordinary. He was very quickly seen as surplus to requirements after Paul Hurst left the building, and spent time out on loan. Now, he is a key figure, both in defence and attack. As his confidence builds, we are seeing new aspects to his game.

As he burst through to set up Burns’ opener, leaving 38-year-old Dean Lewington in his wake, only one word must have been flashing through the aged defender’s mind...retirement.

Donacien did it again to set up Conor Chaplin’s smartly-taken goal, which put the icing on the cake and meant we could all relax in certain knowledge of a comfortable victory.

All very impressive. But (you knew that was coming, didn’t you?) while we can enjoy our flying start, there is no reason to get carried away.

Wes Burns applauds fans after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Firstly, MK Dons were awful and look destined to struggle. They’ve basically lost all their best players from last season, and are still trying to get the new-look team to gel. (Remember that word from last season...?)

Also, we’ve been here before. Being top when the sun is beating down means nothing, apart from the confidence and feelgood factor which it creates. We need to keep this going through the long winter months and into the spring.

The other thing about the MK Dons game was that the visitors actually tried to play some football. Good for them? Or just naïve? We know full well that lots of teams will approach games very differently.

We all recall the many frustrating games when limited opposition parked the bus, wasted time from the first minute, feigned injury to break up play, and resorted to all the dark arts. We will have to be streetwise enough to overcome those kind of tactics.

Freddie Ladapo, Leif Davis and Marcus Harness are all smiles after Harness had scored to take Town 2-0 ahead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sensibly, Kieran McKenna certainly isn’t letting anyone get ahead of themselves. After the MK Dons game, he very quickly started talking about the next match, at Burton on Tuesday, which he rightly said would be a totally different challenge. He talks a great deal of sense, our manager.

One aspect of our squad which concerns quite a few fans is the apparent lack of a 20-goal striker. While of course it would be great to have such a player on the books, is it really essential?

If Burns, Chaplin and Harness all weigh in with something between ten and 15 goals, and Sam Morsy and Lee Evans contribute half a dozen each, then we might be ok. I still think Freddie Ladapo will get into double figures, anyway.

A big talking point during the week was the signing of veteran centre-half Richard Keogh. Some people argue that we don’t need him. Well, my view is that having someone like him around the club - even if he’s not starting many games - has to be a positive.

His vast experience will help younger players in his position, like Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson. And you can bet your bottom dollar that there’ll come a time when injuries and suspensions mean he has a big part to play on the pitch. I bet he plays between 15 and 20 games.

So, having said we can’t get carried away...let’s get carried away and have a little bit of mischievous fun at the expense of our neighbours from north of the Norfolk border.

You just might have noticed that, while we sit at the top of League One, the Canaries are rock bottom of the Championship. In other words, we occupy consecutive places in the Football League.

Town fans in fine voice. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

So...here’s the question. Would you rather the two teams swap places at the end of the season, or would you prefer Norwich to stay up so we can enjoy the return of the derby in the Championship - assuming we go up? What a dilemma...

Back to reality and a big game at Burton on Tuesday. They haven’t had a great start, but they can score goals as they showed in an extraordinary eight goal thriller at Accrington on Saturday. It won’t be easy.