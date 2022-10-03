Fuller Flavour: Why Pompey win was far bigger than just three points

Columnist

What an amazing afternoon Saturday proved to be.

Yes, the usual questions were asked before the game. Could we beat a top side in our league? Would we finally get a win in front of a huge Portman Road crowd? I am normally the first to lament about these occasions when it all goes wrong - but it didn't!

My afternoon started with an appearance on BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch show to talk about my new book. What a surreal experience that was.

It was great to see what goes into the show and host Mark Murphy made me feel very much at ease. To have legend Terry Butcher one side of me and Tractor Boy and Phil Ham the other was also a wonderful experience.

I enjoyed the moments in between airtime as much as those on it. I thought it would be serious stuff preparing for what to say next. In truth, it was a concoction of eating doughnuts, sandwiches, cheese straws, drinking tea, general chit chat, and with a bit of newspaper reading to boot. That is one serious happy family in that studio.

I had predicted a 0-0 draw ahead of the game, I could not have been more wrong. The buzz walking down from the top end of Portman Road was enveloping, it had that big game feel.

Kieran McKenna celebrates the win over Portsmouth - Credit: Ross Halls

The first half hour saw utter dominance and it was only a matter of time before we would score. When we twice had leads cancelled out with avoidable penalties, you just felt it would be one of those days.

Wes Burns’ winner, however, was a moment of delirium, appropriate for the occasion. In isolation, this was the perfect day. We should bottle up the feeling of this result.

To those outside the club, it was just three points. But, to us, it was far more. The questions were answered. We beat a better team and won in front of a bigger crowd. So, savour the moment, and enjoy the win for what it was.

Ipswich Town players celebrate Freddie Ladapo's goal against Portsmouth - Credit: Ross Halls

Looking at the bigger picture of the last three difficult games, should we be happy with just four points? I had hoped for at least five. Win one, draw two, keep the unbeaten run going, and continue as close as possible to a run of two points per game.

That did not happen of course, but the way we did not win at Sheffield Wednesday alone, made it feel like we deserved a win somewhere across the three.

Overall, I thought Portsmouth offered little going forward. They only had one shot aside from their penalties, and they can have no complaints about the result.

Town battled throughout and showed a new level of determination to still go on and find a winner. We proved that we do have it within us to get this type of result.

Tyreece John-Jules pictured in the win over Portsmouth - Credit: Ross Halls

Kieran McKenna has taken us a long way in a brief time. He has turned us into a side that has learned how to win at the smaller clubs which we struggled to do previously, and whilst not winning all the last three games, he has at least got us going toe-to-toe in each one. The key of course is to keep improving and making Saturday’s result more the norm rather than the exception.

I could single out several players individually from this win. It was great to see Freddie Ladapo score with his first touch. Three in three for the big man now. And how good was Leif Davis? He is looking worth every penny of the million pound plus that we laid out for him. He reminds me very much of Aaron Cresswell.

Attention now turns to tomorrow night and another difficult game against Cambridge United – the last, and indeed only team to win a league match at Portman Road under McKenna.

We should now have the belief and confidence to notch up another win. Oh, the sight of a nigh-on full Portman Road at the weekend is a vista that we could so easily be seeing on a far more regular basis in the not-too-distant future.

Keep working hard, feet on the ground, remaining focused and better days are surely ahead.