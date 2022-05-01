News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Watch: All the goals, including Bakinson's screamer, as Town crush Charlton

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:24 PM May 1, 2022
Tyreeq Bakinson shapes to shoot and score a fantastic goal during Ipswich Town's 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic yesterday

Tyreeq Bakinson shapes to shoot and score a fantastic goal during Ipswich Town's 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic yesterday - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town turned on the style to sweep Charlton aside 4-0 at Portman Road yesterday - watch all the goals here..

The Blues played with passion and freedom in front of more than 26,000 fans, Tyreeq Bakinson starting the goal rush with one of the best strikes of the season just minutes into the match.

Wes Burns made it two not long afterwards, and Town were well on their way to a big end of season win.

Wes Burns wheels away after scoring Towns second.

Wes Burns wheels away after scoring Towns second. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Burns grabbed Town's third - and his 13th of the season to top the Blues goal charts - after being played in by Macauley Bonne after the break.

And fittingly James Norwood, in his final game in blue and white, capped off the crushing victory with a superb finish in the dying embers of the game, just minutes after coming on for his farewell.

Town ended up 11th in League One, despite the win - and much better will be expected next season, the club's fourth in the third tier of English football.

Watch the highlights here...

Ipswich Town vs Charlton Athletic
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary

Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A new wine bar, 1975, is opening in Gobbitts Yard, Woodbridge

Food and Drink

New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

Football

'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Double stabbing at Harland cout in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder as man killed in stabbing named

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon