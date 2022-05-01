Watch: All the goals, including Bakinson's screamer, as Town crush Charlton

Video

Tyreeq Bakinson shapes to shoot and score a fantastic goal during Ipswich Town's 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic yesterday - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town turned on the style to sweep Charlton aside 4-0 at Portman Road yesterday - watch all the goals here..

The Blues played with passion and freedom in front of more than 26,000 fans, Tyreeq Bakinson starting the goal rush with one of the best strikes of the season just minutes into the match.

Wes Burns made it two not long afterwards, and Town were well on their way to a big end of season win.

Wes Burns wheels away after scoring Towns second. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Burns grabbed Town's third - and his 13th of the season to top the Blues goal charts - after being played in by Macauley Bonne after the break.

And fittingly James Norwood, in his final game in blue and white, capped off the crushing victory with a superb finish in the dying embers of the game, just minutes after coming on for his farewell.

Town ended up 11th in League One, despite the win - and much better will be expected next season, the club's fourth in the third tier of English football.

Watch the highlights here...