Mike Bacon: Pizza and promotion, the Blues can have it all

Expert opinion

All roads lead north to Accrington this weekend, on the back of a fine EFL Trophy result.

While beating Northampton 6-0 may not impress everyone, and will even leave a few no doubt suggesting, 'so what?', for me a resounding cup victory over a team lower in the pyramid than the Blues is long overdue.

Town fans have become too used to our own managers telling us we have 'bigger tests' ahead after another embarrassing FA Cup or Carabao Cup defeat to a team a division or two below us. Tests we have invariably failed to pass.

Kayden Jackson celebrates with Greg Leigh, after he had scored to give Town a 3-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

It's a misconception in football, peddled at fans, that you can't have cup runs and win promotion. It's one or the other, apparently. But we all know that's not true.

Last season, while the Blues were losing to Newport County (Carabao Cup) and Barrow (FA Cup), Rotherham duly reached the FA Cup third round (where they lost 8-7 to QPR on pens), won the EFL Trophy at Wembley and got promoted to the Championship. Hot dog!

So, let's hope the Northampton result is not just a change of cup circumstance for the Blues, but a change of fortune in our promotion hopes, t'boot.

On Saturday, Town should have beaten Barnsley and that's the main positive I took from a game where, yes, the referee wasn't great, but neither was Town's defending from set-pieces.

I'm not a great believer in criticising referees. From someone who used to ref youth games many years ago, trust me it's a thankless task and I found even that level quite tiresome. But then again, no-one forces a referee to take up the whistle.

But, hey, Kieran McKenna's boys continue to look a very decent team, even if it wasn't Town's best performance of the season.

The scoreboard after Town's demolition of Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town have a nice swagger about them, in Sam Morsy the best outfield player in the division and in Christian Walton the best 'keeper. Morsy is a real leader, something the Blues have lacked in the middle of the park for a while.

For those of us lucky enough to watch the brilliant late runs of John Wark into the penalty box in his heyday when he scored goal after goal, Morsy's strike against Barnsley - a late run, a calm finish - was just a little reminder of those halcyon days.

I like the way this Ipswich Town squad is shaping up this season. I feel only Morsy and Walton are nailed-on starters and that's a positive, there is so much quality.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna and Greg Leigh pictured after the match against Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

I know McKenna hasn't changed his defence much this season, but why should he when we concede so few goals? Although the way Barnsley netted twice will have concerned him a tad.

The win over Northampton should have put a few names in the frame for the starting XI at Accrington. Competition for places is vital in a successful squad. I expect Marcus Harness to start at Stanley, at least.

So, the Blue Ship Portman Road is ticking along nicely, but it's a tough month of fixtures ahead.

By the end of September we will have a much better idea of how the Blues are shaping up, Accrington, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all away, Cambridge and Bristol Rovers at home. Exciting times.

As I stood looking down out of the press box window at the fanzone on Saturday, I must admit it brought a smile to my face. So many youngsters being entertained, so many happy faces, so many people glad to be at Portman Road to support their team, a sea of blue shirts.

Mark Ashton said at the start of the season he saw no reason the club couldn't average 28,000 fans at Portman Road this campaign and, while that's not quite the number right now, he's not far out. Who knows how high attendances could rise if Town are pushing for promotion come February and March?

It's been a whirlwind of change at Portman Road in the last 18 months and I'm loving it. And that includes winning an EFL Trophy pizza-loving pepperoni, heavy on the jalapenos and chilli peppers, game against Northampton!

Hot, hot, hot!!!!