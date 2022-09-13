'Walking in a Stewart wonderland' - Town fans show support for Stewart

News

Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers players showed their support for Marcus Stewart prior to kick-off - Credit: Ross Halls

Both Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers have shown their support for former striker Marcus Stewart ahead of the two clubs’ meeting this evening.

The 49-year-old revealed he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of support from former team-mates and supporters.

Two of Stewart’s former clubs meet in Suffolk this evening, with both showing their support during the pre-match warm-up before supporters sent a message to the ex-striker during the game.

Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers players showed their support for Marcus Stewart prior to kick-off - Credit: Ross Halls

Both sets of players wore t-shirts with Stewart’s name on the back, with Town’s showing the iconic No.11, in which he scored 19 goals to help lead Ipswich to fifth place in the top flight in 2000/01.

Rovers’ shirts included the No.14, made famous by Stewart during his time at the Memorial Stadium at the beginning of his career.

Both sets of shirts include the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation logo, with the former striker raising money for the charity.

Following the match, a selection of shirts will be signed by first-team players and made available for auction to raise vital funds for the charity.

You can donate to the JustGiving page, set up by Marcus and his wife Louise, here.

On 11 minutes, in homage to Stewart's Ipswich squad number, Ipswich burst into a rendition of the striker's former song as 'there's only one Marcus Stewart' rang out around the ground once again.

A section of Portman Road's North Stand unveiled a banner reading 'stay strong Marcus, Ipswich is with you'.

Speaking prior to the game, Town manager Kieran McKenna said: "If there's any way the club can help, we will do. That message has been relayed with Mark (Ashton) to Marcus. From my point of view, our thoughts and prayers are massively with him and his family.

Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers players showed their support for Marcus Stewart prior to kick-off - Credit: Ross Halls

"We'll offer all the support we can do. We know he's a legend of the club, a fantastic man - I did my pro licence with Marcus, and he's a really, really good person.

"I grew up as a teenager watching his successes in the Ipswich Town team, so he's somebody I looked up to and had the pleasure to meet. A really good person and a good coach as well.

"Our thoughts are with him and I think both clubs will certainly like to show their support tomorrow night - I think both sets of fans can unite in that, and unite in getting behind Marcus."