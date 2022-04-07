Town charged by FA after defeat against Cambridge

Breaking

Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne vents his frustration after the final whistle against Cambridge United last Saturday. Both clubs have been charged by the FA - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town and Cambridge United have been charged by the FA after their clash at Portman Road last weekend.

The U's upset Town 1-0 in Suffolk, effectively ending Kieran McKenna's side's play-off hopes.

Town had a late goal disallowed and penalty appeals waved away, as the match officials were confronted by players and booed off the pitch at the final whistle.

And now the FA has charged both clubs with 'failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.'

An FA statement reads: "Ipswich Town FC and Cambridge United FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their game in the EFL League One on Saturday.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle, and they have until Monday to respond."

A statement from Town added: "The club will not be making any comment at this time."