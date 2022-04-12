Town and U's hit with FA fines after Suffolk clash

Breaking

Ipswich Town and Cambridge United players confronted officials after their game at Portman Road on April 2. Both clubs have now been fined by the FA - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town and Cambridge United have been slapped with fines by the FA after an ill-tempered end to their clash at Portman Road earlier this month.

The U's upset Town 1-0 in Suffolk, effectively ending Kieran McKenna's side's play-off hopes, on April 2.

Town had a late goal disallowed and penalty appeals waved away, as the match officials were confronted by players and booed off the pitch at the final whistle.

The FA duly charged both clubs with 'failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion' and has now dished out fines to both.

In a statement, the FA said: "Ipswich Town FC and Cambridge United FC have been fined £2,500 for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during their EFL League One game on Saturday 2 April 2022.



"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the final whistle, and accepted the standard penalty."