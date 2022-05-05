Town confirm four exits as out-of-contract players depart

Breaking

James Norwood's Ipswich Town career has come to an end - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town have confirmed the release of four players at the end of their contracts.

In widely expected moves, James Norwood, Tom Carroll, Tomas Holy and Myles Kenlock are all moving when their deals have expired.

Norwood announced his own departure prior to the weekend victory over Charlton, in which he scored his 28th and final goal for the club in his 88th appearance.

Carroll, who signed for Town last summer following his exit from QPR, leaves after just one season, having made 17 total appearances.

Tom Carroll has been released by Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Holy joined the Blues in the summer of 2019 and made 65 appearances in total, before spending the second half of this season on loan in League Two at Port Vale.

Kenlock is also out on loan, with Colchester, with a Town career which included 103 appearances now reaching a conclusion.

Kayden Jackson and Tyreece Simpson are also out of contract this summer but have not had their futures confirmed by the club.

The Blues are expected to take up their option to extend Simpson’s deal. He could well depart this summer, though, having indicated his desire to leave following his return from loan at Swindon.

Jackson is a player widely praised by manager Kieran McKenna, who has indicated a desire to give him a new deal. Those discussions are yet to reach a conclusion, though.

Tomas Holy has been released by Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bailey Clements and Brett McGavin are also out on loan, with Stevenage and King’s Lynn Town, with their futures yet to be addressed as their contracts come to an end.

Tawanda Chirewa's deal is also up this summer, with Town holding an extension option.

Further announcements regarding these players are expected.

Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Dominic Thompson and Tyreeq Bakinson have all now returned to their parent clubs following loan spells. It remains to be seen whether the Blues explore full-time deals for any of them.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

2022

Jackson, Clements* (on loan at Stevenage), McGavin* (on loan at King’s Lynn), Simpson*, Chirewa*

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba* (on loan at Salford), Penney*, Dobra* (on loan at Colchester), Baggott*.

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Woolfenden*, Burgess*, Burns, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper* (on loan at Crewe), El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott.

2025

Edmundson.