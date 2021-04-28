Ipswich Town announce refund options and season ticket prices for 2021/22

Published: 2:43 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 3:08 PM April 28, 2021

Ipswich Town have revealed refund options for current season ticket holders and prices for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blues sold around 9,000 season tickets last summer, but have ended up playing behind-closed-doors for the vast majority of the campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club will therefore reimburse the full amount paid for 2020/2021 season tickets minus £230 (value of the 23 iFollow passes issued to watch home games this campaign).

Supporters can then choose to use that refund against the cost of a 2021/22 season ticket, get it back in full on June 1 or donate it to the club's Community Trust/academy.





All those who currently have junior season tickets (U19 and below) will be given a free season ticket for 2021/22.





The club say that refunds and free junior tickets will cost them in excess of £1m.

Meanwhile, season ticket prices for 2021/22 have been frozen across all categories.

That means that an adult ticket in the lower tiers costs £324 - an average of £14 a game.

“I can remember going back to my own youth and knowing then what fantastic support Ipswich Town enjoys,” said new chairman Mike O’Leary, whose voice, along with those of new co-owners Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, plus manager Paul Cook, features in a stirring promo video entitled 'The Next Chapter'.

“That has been reiterated to me and our American backers with the tremendous welcome we have all received since coming into the club and on behalf of all of us, I want to say a big thank you for that.

“With the pandemic, it has been a challenging year for everyone and football has not been the same without the supporters. It’s fans that make football what it is and hopefully we will return to full stadiums again in August.

“Our new CEO, Mark Ashton, will be in place from June 1 and it promises to be a busy summer.

“There is a lot of hard work to be done. We want to make sure the matchday experience is one the supporters will enjoy; we need to make sure our academy is working at its maximum; we need to look at where we can improve facilities at the stadium but our immediate focus will be on the pitch and supporting the manager in putting together a team that can take this club forward.

“Our aim is for Ipswich Town to be back where it belongs and that’s the Premier League. It’s a big challenge and it will be a team effort if we are to get there - but that’s where we want to go.”

Season tickets, at the renewal price, will go on sale from Monday, May 17 to to Friday, May 28.

Early Bird prices will then apply from Monday, June 7 until Friday, August 6.