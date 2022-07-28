Ipswich Town announce squad numbers for 2022/23 campaign

News

Sam Morsy has got his hands on his favourite No.5 shirt at Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

Ipswich Town have announced their squad numbers for the forthcoming 2022/23 campaign - and there's been quite a reshuffle.

Keeper Christian Walton gets the No.1 shirt (having worn 28 last season). That became available following Tomas Holy's exit.

New left-back Leif Davis has been handed the No.3 shirt, with its previous wearer, Matt Penney, moving to No.20.

Captain Sam Morsy has got his hands on his preferred No.5 shirt. He wore 55 last season due to the fact previous recruit George Edmundson had already been allocated No.5.

Edmundson will now wear No.4, with Rekeem Harper moved to No.16.

New striker Freddie Ladapo has been handed the No.9 shirt, which was left vacant after Joe Pigott joined Portsmouth on loan, while Conor Chaplin is Town's new No.10 (taking over from James Norwood) having previously worn 21.

Marcus Harness, signed from Portsmouth, has got the No.11 shirt that was previously worn by Scott Fraser.

Other summer signings Dominic Ball, Tyreece John-Jules and Greg Leigh will wear 12, 14 and 21 respectively.

Janoi Donacien has stuck with the No.44, with the No.2 shirt remaining unassigned.

Squad numbers 18 and 43, worn by loanees Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina last season, have also both been left vacant.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, Town's shirt sponsor, has once again been allocated the No.17 shirt.





IPSWICH TOWN SQUAD NUMBERS 2022/23

1 - Christian Walton

3 - Leif Davis

4 - George Edmundson

5 - Sam Morsy

6 - Luke Woolfenden

7 - Wes Burns

8 - Lee Evans

9 - Freddie Ladapo

10 - Conor Chaplin

11 - Marcus Harness

12 - Dominic Ball

14 - Tyreece John-Jules

15 - Cameron Burgess

16 - Rekeem Harper

17 - Ed Sheeran

19 - Kayden Jackson

20 - Matt Penney

21 - Greg Leigh

22 - Idris El Mizouni

23 - Sone Aluko

24 - Kane Vincent-Young

26 - Corrie Ndaba

29 - Kyle Edwards

30 - Cameron Humphreys

31 - Vaclav Hladky

32 - Nick Hayes

44 - Janoi Donacien