Fulham coach Turnbull joins as 'head of analysis'

Ipswich Town have recruited Charlie Turnbull from Fulham to be the club's new 'head of analysis'.





Turnbull, like new Blues boss Kieran McKenna, is a former Loughboorugh University student who started out his coaching journey within Tottenham's academy.

He has spent the last six years at Crave Cottage, initially as a Youth Development Phase coach and ball-striking specialist, before being promoted to U23s assistant in October this year.

“We’re still building the staff,” said McKenna, who brought fellow Manchester United first team coach Martyn Pert with him from Old Trafford to be his assistant.

"I’ve brought in Charlie Turnbull as head of analysis, who will also work very closely with us on the coaching side.





“Charlie’s coming in from Fulham, where he was U23s coach and U23s analyst. He’s someone I’ve known for a while, a fantastically talented young coach, a fantastically talented young analyst.

"He's someone I know will add to our staff team here and the players will respond to. He will develop the players and will be a good addition to the club.

“He’s come on on board and we’re still in the process of speaking to one or two other people. The club have given me really good scope to add and develop my staff as time goes on.

“There are no other additions at the moment but there’s still scope going forward to add to the staff team. We're looking at the balance of the staff, the balance of the squad that we’re working with and how we might use a little bit of extra help and use a little bit of a different skillset than we have currently in the building.”